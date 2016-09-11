Preview: Bears at Texans

The Houston Texans will have a new quarterback under center when they kick off the 2016 campaign, but at least the most famous face on the other side of the ball is still around to lead the team. All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt will play in Week 1 when the Texans host the Chicago Bears despite missing the preseason following back surgery.

Watt, who has not missed a game in his five-year career, underwent extensive surgery following Houston's 30-0 loss in the wild card round of the playoffs last winter to repair damage to his abdominal muscles and abductors, and needed surgery again before the start of training camp to repair a herniated disk in his back. "I’m really looking forward to coming out and having a new mountain to climb,” Watt told reporters. “It’s been a lot of fun. There have been some days where it has sucked, where it absolutely sucked, but I really enjoyed the adversity that we faced and I enjoyed having to overcome those things." Watt could find himself going up against Bears tackle Kyle Long, who signed a four-year contract extension on Wednesday and anchors an offensive line that will be charged with keeping quarterback Jay Cutler healthy enough to play in all 16 games for the first time since 2009. "I think he's an important part of the foundation we're building here for the future," Chicago coach John Fox said of Long. "I think he's been a Pro Bowler. He brings the right mindset everyday to work. He's a leader in that locker room."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Texans -5.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE BEARS (2015: 6-10): Cutler's 92.3 passer rating in 2015 was the best of his career as he recorded only 11 interceptions - the lowest mark of his career in any season in which he played more than 10 games. The veteran lost a safety valve in the passing game when the team allowed running back Matt Forte to leave in free agency, but he has receivers Alshon Jeffery and Kevin White healthy heading into the season. Jeffery was limited to nine games last season but was impressive enough that the team elected to keep him around under the franchise tag.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2015: 9-7): Houston was convinced it needed an upgrade at quarterback after going scoreless in the playoffs and lavished a $72 million contract on former Denver Broncos backup Brock Osweiler. "Sunday running out of the tunnel, I know my emotions will be very high," Osweiler said. "I’m very excited to go out there and play the first regular-season home game, see the city of Houston come out and be loud and I know what kind of environment it’s going to be and I’m very excited to be a part of it." Former quarterback Brian Hoyer, who threw four interceptions in the playoff loss last January, will be across the sidelines serving as Cutler's backup on Sunday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bears released longtime K Robbie Gould and will go with former Tampa Bay K Connor Barth.

2. Watt led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks last season, part of a franchise-record 45 for the Houston

3. Chicago CB Kyle Fuller (knee surgery) is questionable for Sunday.

PREDICTION: Texans 24, Bears 17