Preview: Bears at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings look to overcome the burden of a haunting loss last week and several key injuries heading into Sunday’s tilt against the visiting NFC North-rival Chicago Bears. Back-to-back setbacks haven’t dampened the postseason hopes of Minnesota, which has a comfortable grasp on the final wild-card spot in the NFC and resides one game behind division front-runner Green Bay.

Teddy Bridgewater didn’t have a firm grasp on the ball last week, however, as the second-year quarterback’s fumble effectively handed the Vikings their second straight loss with a 23-20 setback to Arizona. Bridgewater threw for a career-high 335 yards versus the Cardinals and has just four touchdowns in his last seven contests - including just one in a 23-20 victory over the Bears on Nov. 1. While Minnesota has an eye on the postseason, Chicago’s flickering playoff hopes took a significant hit when Robbie Gould missed his third field-goal attempt in two weeks in the team’s eventual 24-21 setback to Washington. “My teammates rely on me, and the last two weeks I just haven’t got it done,” said Gould, who also misfired on a 36-yard kick late in regulation of an eventual 26-20 setback to San Francisco on Dec. 6.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -5.5. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE BEARS (5-8): The much-maligned Jay Cutler threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns last week, but those numbers could take a significant hit should he be without Alshon Jeffery. The wideout missed practice on Thursday due to illness, putting his availability in jeopardy versus Minnesota. Tight end Zach Miller, who is playing in the absence of Martellus Bennett, matched a season-high five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown last week.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (8-5): Stud running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 103 yards in the first meeting and looks to exploit a Chicago defense that is yielding a whopping 4.7 yards per carry. Peterson leads the league in both carries (268) and yards (1,251) and remains the centerpiece of an offense that has struggled to find any consistency in the passing game. The offense isn’t the only unit with questions as the availability of several defensive stars is cloudy. Nose tackle Linval Joseph (foot) and safety Harrison Smith (knee/hamstring) were limited in practice on Thursday while linebacker Anthony Barr (groin/hand) and defensive end Everson Griffen did not participate.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota will vie for its first season sweep of Chicago in eight years.

2. The Bears yield just 216 passing yards per game, second only to Denver.

3. Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph has 22 receptions in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Vikings 19, Bears 16