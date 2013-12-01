Vikings 23, Bears 20 (OT): Adrian Peterson rushed for 211 yards and Blair Walsh kicked three field goals - including a 30-yarder to force overtime and a 34-yarder to end it - as host Minnesota played spoiler to an NFC North rival for the second straight week.

Matt Cassel came off the bench to go 20-for-33 for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief of Christian Ponder, who was 3-of-8 for 40 yards in the first half before leaving with a concussion. Walsh easily made a 39-yard field goal for the apparent game-winner on third down earlier in overtime, but a facemask penalty against the Vikings (3-8-1) nullified the kick and Peterson lost three yards on the next play, forcing a 57-yard try that hooked wide left.

Robbie Gould had two chances to win it for the Bears (6-6), but his 66-yard attempt - which would have been an NFL record - came up short at the end of regulation and he pushed a 47-yard try wide right in overtime. Alshon Jeffery broke his own franchise record with 249 receiving yards on 12 catches and caught two touchdown passes from Josh McCown, who finished 23-of-36 for 355 yards.

The Bears thwarted Minnesota’s chance for a go-ahead score when Khaseem Green picked off a deflected pass at the goal line and returned it to midfield with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. Chicago couldn’t pick up a first down and had to punt, and the Vikings drove 79 yards in 12 plays to set up Walsh’s tying kick.

Chicago settled for field goals in the first half and the Vikings led 7-6 at the break on the strength of Cordarrelle Patterson’s 33-yard touchdown run. Jeffery’s 80-yard TD reception - the longest pass of McCown’s career - gave the Bears the lead on the second play from scrimmage in the second half, and the duo hooked up for a 46-yard score later in the quarter to make it 20-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Peterson is the eighth player to go over 100 yards rushing against the Bears this season, the most in the NFL. … Vikings CB Chris Cook was ejected in the third quarter for making contact with side judge Laird Hayes. … Peterson (10,057) reached 10,000 rushing yards in his 101st career game - the third-fastest in NFL history - and is only the fifth player to reach the milestone in his first seven seasons.