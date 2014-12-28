Zimmer, Vikings down Bears, get first division win

MINNEAPOLIS -- As time expired Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sought out coach Mike Zimmer with a late Christmas present: The game ball.

Bridgewater threw for 209 yards and the only touchdown in the game, leading the Vikings to a 13-9 win over the Chicago Bears, delivering the first-year head coach his first win inside the NFC North.

The victory also gave the Vikings seven wins, two more than Minnesota had last season under coach Leslie Frazier.

“I didn’t even think about it, but he came over to me and handed me the ball and said ‘first division win,'” Zimmer said. “I like to win. The more that we can go and the more we can win, I think it gives everybody... some hope.”

Chicago dropped to 5-11 and big changes could be on the horizon, as coach Marc Trestman and the Bears won three fewer games in 2014 than they did in his first season there last year. Trestman has a 3-9 NFC North record in two seasons, but said he planned to get back to work Monday on fixing the team’s problems “if present the opportunity.”

Bridgewater connected with receiver Adam Thielen on a 44-yard scoring strike with 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter, taking advantage of a busted coverage and giving the Vikings a 10-6 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Bears safety Brock Vereen was playing the middle of the field while cornerback Damontre Hurst was playing a shallow zone, leaving Thielen unguarded on the go-route.

“As soon as I got the snap, I just kind of peeked over there,” Bridgewater said. “It seemed like the corner and the safety had a miscommunication. Easy throw, just lay it out there and allow [Thielen] to make the play.”

For Thielen, a second-year player from Division II Minnesota State, it was his first career receiving touchdown. He entered the game with five catches for 69 yards all season, but finished Sunday with three catches for 68 yards.

“You might not get a lot of opportunities, but when you do, you have to make the most of them,” Thielen said. “You don’t know when your next time will be.”

Minnesota led by four with 8:53 remaining and drove 13 plays all the way to the Bears 3-yard line. Running back Matt Asiata was stuffed for no gain on consecutive plays, including on 4th-and-1, giving quarterback Jay Cutler one final chance with just under three minutes remaining.

Cutler scrambled for a first down on the first play of the drive, but a series of penalties moved the Bears backward and on 4th-and-9, Cutler’s pass to tight end Martellus Bennett came up one yard short of a first down.

“Offensively we didn’t get it done,” Trestman said. “We had opportunities [in the Vikings’] end of the field. We weren’t able to convert and we weren’t able to get the ball down the field. We stopped ourselves on too many occasions.”

Kicker Blair Walsh connected on his second field goal of the day early in the fourth quarter, giving the Vikings a seven-point lead.

Chicago’s Marc Mariani returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to the Vikings 35-yard line, putting the Bears in prime position to tie the score. But Cutler misfired on a third-down pass to Bennett, settling for a 35-yard field goal by kicker Jay Feely.

Feely made three field goals on the day but missed wide right on a 43-yard attempt in the third quarter that would have made it a 10-9 game.

Cutler, starting one week after being benched for Jimmy Clausen, was back in as the starter because of Clausen’s concussion and finished 23 of 36 passing for 172 yards.

“They showed a lot of different fronts, a lot of different coverages,” Cutler said. “We just couldn’t get a rhythm it felt like.”

Asiata finished with 91 yards on 19 carries. Bears running back Matt Forte had 51 yards on 17 carries to go over 1,000 yards this season and hauled in eight passes for 23 yards, setting the NFL record for receptions in a season by a running back with 102.

NOTES: Bears RB Matt Forte’s nine-yard run on the first drive of the game put him over 1,000 rushing yards in 2014. His third-quarter reception gave him 100 for the season, as Forte became the second player in NFL history (LaDainian Tomlinson) with 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in the same season. ... Vikings WR Jarius Wright left the game in the second quarter with a back injury and did not return. ... Vikings LB Audie Cole, starting in place of an injured Chad Greenway, led all players with 14 total tackles, including 11 solos.