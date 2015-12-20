Bridgewater, Vikings bury Bears, 38-17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t perfect on Sunday but he was close.

Bridgewater threw a career-high four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 38-17 win over the Chicago Bears at TCF Bank Stadium.

The win was Minnesota’s ninth of the season and assured the Vikings of their first winning campaign since 2012. They could have a playoff spot wrapped up by the time they kickoff against the New York Giants next week on Sunday Night Football.

“We didn’t commit penalties, we didn’t beat ourselves,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “We scored touchdowns when we got in the red zone and converted third downs.”

Chicago lost its third consecutive game and will have back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2003-04.

“Same stuff that’s hurt us all year,” Bears quarterback Jay Cutler said. “We open the game with a holding call, I throw an interception, we have a strip-sack, protection was a little shaky today, more penalties. Doesn’t matter who we were playing today, we weren’t going to win.”

Bridgewater threw for a pair of touchdowns in each half, connecting twice for scores with wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Running backs Jerick McKinnon and Zach Line also caught touchdowns.

In all, Bridgewater completed 17-of-20 passes for 231 yards.

According to the NFL, Bridgewater was the first quarterback since Frank Ryan in 1964 to complete at least 85 percent of his passes, throw four touchdowns, run for another and not throw an interception.

“I think he’s starting to feel more comfortable with the stuff that we’re doing now,” Zimmer said. “I think we’re settling into who we are. He’s always seen things good, but when he can be effective like that and move the ball on third downs, we’re a pretty good football team.”

The Vikings led by 10 points before the Bears had even gained a first down. Bridgewater connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Diggs on Minnesota’s initial drive, capping a 13-play, 93-yard drive.

Blair Walsh’s 53-yard field goal made it 10-0 seconds into the second quarter.

“It was great getting into a rhythm,” Bridgewater said. “[Offensive coordinator Norv] Turner put together a great game plan that allowed us to go out there, play fast and allowed us to execute at a high level.”

The Bears got on the board later in the second when Cutler hit wide receiver Alshon Jeffery with a 10-yard touchdown strike with 5:40 left, but the Vikings answered with a scoring drive of their own headed into halftime. The catch was Jeffery’s only reception on five targets.

After running back Adrian Peterson left the game with an ankle injury, Bridgewater hit McKinnon with a dump off that he took 17 yards and a 17-7 lead at the break.

Peterson returned to the game in the second half and finished with 63 yards on 18 carries.

Chicago recovered a surprise onside kick to start the third quarter but gave the ball back two plays later when Vikings defensive end Brian Robison strip sacked Cutler near midfield.

Six plays and 55 yards later, Bridgewater hit Diggs for a second score, connecting on a 33-yard catch and run to make it 24-7.

A 15-play drive for Chicago culminated in a 51-yard field goal by Robbie Gould late in the third but Bridgewater scrambled in from 12 yards out with 8:45 left in the fourth quarter for a three-touchdown lead.

“We just haven’t improved,” Bears coach John Fox said. “We fell behind, probably had to throw it a little bit more than we had in prior games to stay in the game. We were minus-2 in the turnover ratio, we weren’t good in red area defense.”

Matt Forte’s touchdown reception pulled the Bears back within 14 points but Bridgewater hit Line for a four-yard touchdown with 1:50 left for the final margin.

Cutler finished with 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26-of-37 passing.

Forte had 47 yards on eight carries but led the Bears with 57 receiving yards on six grabs. He went over 1,000 yards from scrimmage on Chicago’s first drive, becoming the 12th player in NFL history to go over the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first eight seasons.

McKinnon had four catches for 76 yards to go with his touchdown and Diggs had 55 yards on three catches.

NOTES: Bears TE Zach Miller was active after questionable all week with a rib injury. Miller finished with six catches for 57 yards, with a bulk of that coming on Chicago’s final drive of the game. ... Vikings S Harrison Smith missed his second consecutive start because of a leg injury. ... Vikings LB Anthony Barr missed his second-straight game with groin and hand injuries. ... Vikings DT Linval Joseph missed his third consecutive game with a foot injury. ... Chicago will play its final road game of the season in Week 16 when they travel to Tampa to play the Buccaneers. ... Minnesota will host the New York Giants in its home finale on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.