Broncos bump off Bengals in OT, seal playoff bid

DENVER -- Linebacker DeMarcus Ware had the final say in the victory that clinched a playoff berth for the Denver Broncos.

Brandon McManus kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime after missing one with no time left in regulation, Ware recovered a fumbled shotgun snap to prevent an answer from the Bengals, and the Broncos beat Cincinnati 20-17 Monday night.

“The ball was on the ground, and I was feeling like, ‘There’s no way somebody’s going to take this ball from me,'” Ware said. “It felt great to finish the game that way. We thought we were going to finish it with the field goal at the end (of regulation), but it’s all about that win.”

Quarterback Brock Osweiler threw for a touchdown and led the overtime drive ending in McManus’ game-winning field goal, helping the Broncos (11-4) clinch a playoff berth for a fifth consecutive season.

Running back C.J. Anderson added a 39-yard touchdown run for Denver, which can lock up the AFC West title with a win over the San Diego Chargers in the regular-season finale at home on Sunday.

“We wanted to put ourselves in the playoffs, and we still control things we want to control moving on to San Diego, moving on to the future and how we want to be seeded within these playoffs,” Anderson said.

The Broncos’ defense sealed the victory when a snap went through the arms of Cincinnati quarterback AJ McCarron. Ware recovered the fumble, ending the overtime possession for the Bengals (11-4), who also are playoff-bound.

“It was my fault,” said McCarron, who injured his left wrist diving for the loose ball. “I looked up to see the coverage, and the snap caught me by surprise.”

McCarron, making his second start in place of Andy Dalton (thumb), had a wrap on his wrist and said the injury would be evaluated further on Tuesday.

Denver had a chance to win the game at the end of the fourth quarter, but McManus shanked a 45-yard field-goal try wide left.

Osweiler finished 27 of 39 for 299 yards with one touchdown pass and no interceptions. McCarron completed 22 of 35 for 200 yards with one scoring pass and no interceptions.

“Obviously, it was disappointing to lose the football game like that in overtime,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “It was a hard-fought game. We got off to a good start. We didn’t capitalize on much in the third quarter offensively, and we let the Broncos back into the game.”

Trailing by 11, the Broncos aired it out to open the third quarter, marching 81 yards largely on the strength of Osweiler’s passing arm. He finished off the drive with an 8-yard pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who broke through cornerback Adam Jones’ tackle near the goal line for Denver’s first touchdown of the game with 10:14 left in the period.

It was Denver’s first second-half score in four games, and it would not be the team’s last, though the Broncos turned to their running game.

After the Broncos’ forced a punt, Denver took over on its 48. Osweiler passed 13 yards to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and before handing off to Anderson. With the middle clogged, Anderson darted to his left, broke the tackle of defensive end Wallace Gilberry near the line of scrimmage and sprinted 39 yards down the left sideline, eluding two more tackles before going in for the score to put Denver up by three with 11:17 remaining.

Cincinnati evened the score on kicker Mike Nugent’s 52-yard field goal with 6:46 left to play.

The Bengals stopped Denver’s subsequent drive when they forced Anderson to fumble at the Cincinnati 26-yard line with about four minutes left. It was recovered by Bengals safety Reggie Nelson.

However, the Broncos’ defense again forced a punt.

Displaying veteran-like efficiency from the outset, McCarron led long touchdown drives in each of the first two quarters, giving the Bengals a 14-3 halftime lead. Cincinnati missed a chance to go up even more when Nugent was wide right with a 45-yard field-goal try late in the second quarter.

Denver didn’t get on the scoreboard until McManus kicked a 23-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Sanders had a 35-yard reception to the Bengals’ 21, but the drive stalled after a second-down sack of Osweiler by defensive end Carlos Dunlap, leading to the field goal.

McCarron completed five passes for 47 yards on the Bengals’ opening possession, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Green, who outjumped cornerback Aqib Talib to make the catch in the corner of the end zone.

In the second quarter, Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu took a direct snap from center and swept around left end behind a wall of blockers and waltzed into the end zone untouched from 6 yards out.

NOTES: TE Tyler Eifert (concussion) was among the Bengals’ inactive players. Cincinnati also was without SS George Iloka (groin). ... The Broncos were without return man and backup safety Omar Bolden (hamstring). ... Bengals H-back Ryan Hewitt left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. ... The temperature at kickoff at Sports Authority Field at Mile High was 16 degrees, tying a mark for the third coldest home game in Broncos’ history. ... With a 35-yard reception in the second quarter, Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season (1,004).