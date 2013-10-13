Preview: Bengals at Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals have displayed the look of a serious title contender at home but they will be in search of their first road victory when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bengals moved into a three-way tie for the NFC North lead after last week’s 13-6 victory over Tom Brady and New England, holding the Patriots out of the end zone for the first time in over four years. The Bengals won the last meeting but have lost 10 of 11 to Buffalo.

The Bills suffered a huge blow when rookie quarterback EJ Manuel, their first-round pick in this year’s draft, was injured in a 37-24 loss in Cleveland on Oct 3. The Browns ran off 20 unanswered points shortly after Manuel sprained a knee ligament that is expected to sideline him for multiple games. Rookie Jeff Tuel was unable to move the team last week so Buffalo elevated Thaddeus Lewis from the practice squad to make his second career start.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bengals -7. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (3-2): Cincinnati’s stellar defensive performance last week overshadowed another mediocre effort by quarterback Andy Dalton and the offense, which has managed one TD in two games. Dalton failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight contest and has been intercepted in each of the last three games while struggling to find a connection with star wideout A.J. Green, who has been limited to 61 yards or fewer in four consecutive games. The Bengals’ defense ranks seventh in points allowed (17.4) and eighth in yards surrendered (316.8).

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-3): Buffalo seeks its third straight home win behind the well-traveled Lewis, whose only career start came in the 2012 regular-season finale, when he threw for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Top wide receiver Stevie Johnson hurt his back at Cleveland and has only three catches in his last two games, so the Bills will lean heavily on their ground game. C.J. Spiller (ankle) and Fred Jackson (knee) are both battling injuries, but Spiller broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown and Jackson ran for a pair of scores versus the Browns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Green needs seven receptions to reach 200 for his career.

2. Johnson had a career-high three touchdown receptions versus the Bengals in November 2010.

3. Cincinnati has lost six straight in Buffalo, last winning in November 1985.

PREDICTION: Bengals 20, Bills 16