Preview: Bengals at Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to match the best record in franchise history when they pay a visit to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bengals remained perfect with a dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, erasing a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit before winning in overtime to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1988 - the last time they reached the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati became only the third team in league annals to rally from 17 points down in the fourth quarter against a team that played in the Super Bowl the previous season. “It shows the fight of this team,” Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said. “And for us to do that against a really, really good team, to come back in the fourth quarter and win it in overtime, it was huge.” Buffalo also came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to eke out a 14-13 victory at Tennessee, but the victory came at a price. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a sprained knee late in the game and was limited in practice Thursday while EJ Manuel took the majority of the snaps.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bengals -3. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE BENGALS (5-0): Dalton threw for 331 yards and a pair of touchdowns - his third consecutive 300-yard game - and also ran for a score in last week’s win, giving him 11 TD passes against only two interceptions. Wideout A.J. Green has 31 receptions for 495 yards and three scores while tight end Tyler Eifert has emerged as a major weapon for Cincinnati with 24 catches and five touchdowns, including a pair against the Seahawks. Running back Giovani Bernard has outperformed backfield mate Jeremy Hill while defensive end Carlos Dunlap is tied for the league lead with five sacks.

ABOUT THE BILLS (3-2): Taylor became one of five players with at least 100 yards passing and 70 yards rushing in the same game last week, but he could be forced to sit in place of Manuel, who hasn’t played since Week 4 in 2014. Running back LeSean McCoy, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, was a surprise participant at practice Thursday and could return to help a struggling ground game. Wideout Sammy Watkins (calf), who has also missed the past two games, complained to the Buffalo News that he needs to see more targets and the team is making him “look bad.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dalton’s 115.6 passer rating is the highest through six games in team history.

2. Bills WR Percy Harvin needs 64 yards from scrimmage to reach 5,000 for his career.

3. Green had 10 catches for 221 yards and a TD in two matchups versus Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Bengals 23, Bills 20