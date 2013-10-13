Bengals 27, Bills 24 (OT): Mike Nugent atoned for an earlier miss by kicking a 43-yard field goal with 6:44 left in overtime and Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes to lift visiting Cincinnati.

Brandon Tate’s 29-yard punt return to Buffalo’s 33-yard line set up Nugent’s winning kick for the Bengals (4-2), who moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North despite blowing a 14-point lead. Dalton threw for a season-high 337 yards and A.J. Green had six catches for 103 yards and a TD for Cincinnati.

Thaddeus Lewis, elevated from the practice squad to make his second career start following an injury to rookie EJ Manuel, rallied the Bills (2-4) by throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final 10:13 of regulation. Lewis finished 19-of-32 for 216 yards and rookie Marquise Goodwin and tight end Scott Chandler had scoring receptions for Buffalo, which lost for only the second time in 12 meetings with Cincinnati.

The Bengals seized the momentum early in the second quarter when their defense stuffed the Bills on three cracks at the 1-yard line. Dalton then directed a nine-play, 98-yard drive culminating in a 20-yard scoring pass to rookie Giovani Bernard for a 17-7 edge en route to taking a 17-10 lead into the locker room.

Dalton’s third TD pass, a 10-yarder to Marvin Jones early in the third quarter, extended the lead to 14 points but Nugent missed a 34-yard field goal late in the quarter to give the Bills life. Lewis connected with Chandler on a 22-yard scoring pass to make it 24-17 and sent the game into overtime with a 40-yard strike to rookie Marquise Goodwin with 68 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dalton’s touchdown pass to Green was his first scoring pass since the fourth quarter of a Week 3 victory over Green Bay. ... Bills K Dan Carpenter became the first Buffalo kicker to convert field goals of at least 50 yards in consecutive games since Mike Hollis in 2002. ... Bernard had six receptions for a season-high 72 yards.