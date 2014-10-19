Colts D earns stripes in shutout of Bengals

INDIANAPOLIS - There is no doubt the Colts can put points on the board. On Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis defense kept the Cincinnati Bengals from scoring for their first shutout since 2008.

The Colts limited Cincinnati to 135 total yards and one third-down conversion in a 27-0 thumping that kept both teams heading on their present courses. Indianapolis (5-2) won its fifth in a row while the Bengals (3-2-1) extended their winless streak extend to three.

“They’re hard to come by, when you can have a defensive performance like that,” said Colts head coach Chuck Pagano. “We’re starting to get a glimpse of what we envisioned when we got together a couple years ago, what we wanted to build and it looks like that monster is starting to rear its head a little bit.”

Quarterback Andrew Luck completed 27 of 42 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth consecutive game of at least 300 yards. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had 107 yards on seven catches, the third time in four games he has topped 100. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw scored two touchdowns, one each rushing and receiving, to bring his team-high total to seven as the Colts racked up 506 total yards.

Related Coverage Preview: Bengals at Colts

The Indianapolis defense has been remarkable on third down, stopping opponents on 37 of 41 in the last four games, and posted its first shutout since a 23-0 victory over Tennessee in 2008. Cincinnati hadn’t been held scoreless since a 37-0 loss to the Jets in 2009.

“We do a good job of at least getting ourselves back off the field, kind of keeping the scoring down (in the first half) but we didn’t obviously respond very good in the third quarter,” said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. “... We were just never able to really get back and become an attacking offense at all today and defensively we basically played, I think once we lost a couple of guys, we ended up playing from our heels a little bit.”

Luck’s 32-yard touchdown completion down the left sideline to tight end Dwayne Allen pushed the Colts’ lead to 17-0 and his 10-yard toss to Bradshaw, who pinballed his way into the end zone early in the fourth, put it out of reach.

The Indianapolis defense limited the Bengals to three-and-outs on their first eight possessions. Not until Colts linebacker Erik Walden was ejected for making contact with an official after being flagged for a personal foul with 45 seconds left in the first half did Cincinnati manage a first down.

The Colts outgained the Bengals 268-27 in the half but failed to convert on six third downs and committed two turnovers.

“Obviously, turnovers kill you,” Luck said. “Very fortunate a couple of interceptions were dropped that could’ve been catastrophic. That’s a good defense that forced us into doing some stuff but we sort of broke through, got some points on the board. You feel like you don’t have to do too much when you’re playing with defense and special teams like that. They do and have done a heck of a job all year. Fun to feed off of each other in all three phases.”

Bradshaw lost a fumble at the Cincinnati 11-yard line in the first quarter, and Luck and Richardson botched an exchange for another fumble at the Bengals’ 36 in the second period. But Luck hit Hilton for a 46-yard gain down the right sideline to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Bradshaw and Adam Vinatieri made a 23-yard field goal to provide the home team a 10-0 lead at the break. Vinatieri wrapped up the scoring with a 50-yarder with 1:55 remaining that ran his streak to 20 in a row, including all 14 tries this season.

Quarterback Andy Dalton was 18 of 38 for 126 yards for the Bengals. Tight end Jermaine Gresham had a career-high 10 receptions for 36 yards, while running back Giovani Bernard was the leading rusher with 17 yards on seven carries.

“We felt like we had a good plan coming in but at the end of the day, you have to execute it,” said Dalton. “I think it goes to show, I think it is a good wake-up call for everyone on this team that we are, we have expected to be in every game, that we have expected to play a lot better and we did not do that today. We have to do what we can to correct the mistakes and move on from it.”

NOTES: RB Trent Richardson, who had his most productive overall game with the Colts with 118 total yards (77 rushing, 41 receiving), left in the second half with a hamstring injury and did not return. ... The Bengals lost LB Vontaze Burfict (neck) and S Leon Hall (back) to injuries in the first half. ... Colts DT Art Jones (ankle) missed his fifth consecutive game. ... The Bengals were without three inactive starters, WR A.J. Green (toe) and LBs Rey Maualuga (hamstring) and Emmanuel Lamur (shoulder).