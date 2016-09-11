Preview: Bengals at Jets

A pair of playoff contenders who have had several months to stew over their gut-wrenching season finales will square off on Sunday when the New York Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Buffalo that cost them a playoff berth while the Bengals are still scratching their heads and wondering how they let their wild-card game slip away with 14 seconds to play against division rival Pittsburgh.

Contract holdout Ryan Fitzpatrick will guide a New York offense with top targets Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker alongside. New York welcomes all-purpose threat Matt Forte to its backfield and once again appears to have one of the league's best defensive units, paced by All-Pro lineman Muhammad Wilkerson and defensive back Darrelle Revis. The Bengals open the season a bit shorthanded without tight end Tyler Eifert and star linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who will miss the first three games for repeated violations of player safety rules, including a vicious hit of Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown in the playoff loss. While the Jets are in a postseason drought, coach Marvin Lewis has led Cincinnati to the playoffs for five straight seasons but the Bengals didn't advance in any of them.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bengals -2.5. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (2015: 12-4, first place in AFC North): Cincinnati returns its one-two punch of Giovanni Bernard and Jeremy Hill (11 rushing TDs in 2015) in the backfield, but it could have problems trying to crack the Jets' staunch run defense, which ranked second in the league last season. The Bengals, who tied the franchise record with 12 wins last season, also have questions at wide receiver with no clear alternative to Pro Bowler A.J. Green (NFL record-tying five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years) after Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones left via free agency in the offseason. Andy Dalton, however, is back after missing the climax of the campaign after breaking his thumb while making a tackle late in game No. 13.

ABOUT THE JETS (2015: 10-6, second place in AFC East): Marshall (1,502 receiving yards) had a renaissance last season and combined with Decker to score 26 touchdowns and become one of the league's elite receiving duos. Forte, who has the most yards from scrimmage in the league (12,718) since 2008, looks to replace Chris Ivory, who moved on to Jacksonville after rushing for a 1,020 yards Fitzpatrick posted career highs in passing yards (3,905) and TDs (31), but pitched a dud in the season finale against the Bills. He signed a one-year deal with the club well after the preseason began and was a big reason why the Jets, who have not reached the playoffs since 2010, rallied from a 5-5 season last year to win five straight games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams haven't met since 2013 when the Bengals rolled 49-9.

2. Brandon LaFell, who caught 37 passes with the Patriots last season, is listed as the Bengals' No. 2 receiver

3. Marshall and Decker both had receiving touchdowns in the same game nine times in 2015, the most ever by teammates in a season.

PREDICTION: Jets 27, Bengals 17