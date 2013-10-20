Preview: Bengals at Lions

A pair of 4-2 teams will try to take a big step toward postseason contention when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Both teams are on top of their respective divisions, but a total of four teams are a win away from either catching or moving past them should either one falter. Lions coach Jim Schwartz thinks it’s too early to pay attention to such things, saying at his Wednesday news conference, “leave the power rankings, the standings, the statistics and everything else for everybody else.”

If Schwartz wanted to look at statistics, there would be plenty for him to be happy about. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a four-touchdown performance in a 31-17 win at Cleveland, and the defense is tied for fourth in the NFL with 13 takeaways. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is also coming off a strong showing after throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 overtime win at Buffalo to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Lions -1; O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (4-2): Cincinnati earned its first road win of the season at Buffalo, but it came a lot harder than expected after the Bengals blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Dalton had come under fire after a string of uninspiring performances, but matched his number of touchdown passes from his previous four games in the win. The defense has been steady, ranking in the top 10 in both passing yards and rushing yards allowed per game.

ABOUT THE LIONS (4-2): With top receiver Calvin Johnson slowed by a sore knee, Stafford found a new weapon in undrafted rookie Joseph Fauria, who became the first tight end in team history to catch three touchdown passes in a game. Running back Reggie Bush has helped keep the offense balanced with 637 yards from scrimmage and three scores. Linebacker DeAndre Levy, who is tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions, has been the biggest contributor to the turnover-focused defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cincinnati leads the series 7-3 and has won the last four meetings, with the last victory coming in 2009.

2. Lions DT Ndamukong Suh was fined $31,500 this week for a hit on Browns QB Brandon Weeden.

3. Bengals RB Giovanni Bernard leads all rookies with 438 yards from scrimmage (237 rushing, 201 receiving) and has four TDs.

PREDICTION: Lions 24, Bengals 23