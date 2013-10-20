FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bengals 27, Lions 24
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 20, 2013 / 8:44 PM / in 4 years

Bengals 27, Lions 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bengals 27, Lions 24: Mike Nugent kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give Cincinnati a dramatic victory at Detroit.

Andy Dalton was 24-of-34 for 364 yards with three touchdowns, and top target A.J. Green had six catches for 155 yards and a score for the Bengals (5-2). Nugent, whose career long is 55 yards, atoned for a missed field goal in the second quarter by making two in the second half to help Cincinnati win its third in a row.

Matthew Stafford went 28-of-51 for 357 yards and three TDs for the Lions (4-3), including two to Calvin Johnson in the second half. Johnson, who had been slowed by a sore knee, had nine receptions for 155 yards.

The Bengals struck first when Dalton hit Green on an 82-yard bomb on the team’s third play from scrimmage, but the Lions answered with a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took up nearly eight minutes - ending with Stafford’s 3-yard TD pass to tight end Brandon Pettigrew. Cincinnati’s Carlos Dunlap blocked David Akers’ field-goal attempt late in the first half to set up Dalton’s 12-yard scoring pass to Marvin Jones for a 14-10 halftime lead.

Dalton extended the lead by hitting rookie tight end Tyler Eifert on a 32-yard scoring pass on the opening drive of the second half, but Stafford responded with two TDs to Johnson — the second on a desperation 50-yard pass into triple coverage to tie it at 24-24 with 12:10 remaining. Both teams had the ball in the final two minutes, but a poor punt by Lions rookie Sam Martin put the Bengals at midfield with 26 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Nugent’s game-winner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson passed Herman Moore for the most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history (35). … Green’s touchdown was the longest play of his career. … Stafford is the first quarterback to pass for more than 300 yards against the Bengals in 21 games, including the playoffs.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.