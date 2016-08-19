FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bengals roll over Lions
#US NFL
August 19, 2016 / 3:04 AM / a year ago

Bengals roll over Lions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Safety Derron Smith scored on a 60-yard interception return during the second quarter and the Cincinnati Bengals rolled to a 30-14 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.

The Bengals led 20-6 at halftime.

Both teams scored on their first possession. The Lions drove inside the Bengals' 10-yard-line, then settled for Matt Prater's 24-yard field goal. Running back Jeremy Hill finished off Cincinnati's eight-play, 74-yard opening drive with a nine-yard run up the middle.

Smith stepped in front of running back Zach Zenner to pick off Dan Orlovsky's short pass and raced down the sideline untouched.

Following another Prater field goal, Cincinnati scored in the final minute of the half on A.J. McCarron's 12-yard pass to Tyler Boyd. McCarron completed 10-of-15 passes for 95 yards.

Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton played three series and completed 7-of-9 passes for 78 yards. Running back Rex Burkhead gained 42 yards on four carries and caught three passes for 31 yards.

Detroit starting quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 8-of-11 passes for 113 yards while playing just over a quarter. Former Bengals receiver Marvin Jones caught four passes for 65 yards.

Cincinnati placekicker Mike Nugent made a 50-yard field goal and reserve quarterback Keith Wenning scored on a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter. Lions rookie running back Dwayne Washington scored on a five-yard run during the final minute.

