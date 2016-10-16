Preview: Bengals at Patriots

There were concerns that Tom Brady would show signs of rust after serving a four-game suspension for his involvement in the Deflategate scandal. Brady provided an emphatic response with a sensational season debut and looks to give the New England Patriots their second straight win over an AFC North opponent when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

New England went 3-1 without its three-time Super Bowl MVP, but entered Week 5 coming off its first home shutout in the history of Gillette Stadium. Brady came out throwing early and often in a 33-13 win at winless Cleveland, throwing for 406 yards and three touchdowns to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Brady's quick return to form and his home debut would not seem to bode well for Cincinnati, which was manhandled at Dallas 28-14 last week to drop below the .500 mark. The Bengals are making their first appearance in Foxborough since October 2014, when they were steamrolled 43-17 in a game that was preceded by New England coach Bill Belichick's memorable "On to Cincinnati" media briefing.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -8.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE BENGALS (2-3): Two of Cincinnati's losses came to division rival Pittsburgh and defending Super Bowl champion Denver, but last week's no-show was startling as it fell behind by 28 points in the third quarter at Dallas. Quarterback Andy Dalton tops the AFC with 1,503 yards and No. 1 target A.J. Green has a conference-leading 518 yards, but the absence of injured tight end Tyler Eifert and an inconsistent running game continues to plague the offense. Running back Jeremy Hill was limited to 12 yards on four carries after aggravating a shoulder injury, but is expected to play Sunday. Former Patriots wideout Brandon LaFell is coming off an eight-catch, two-touchdown effort in Dallas.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (4-1): Brady aired it out 40 times last week and immediately established a rapport with No. 2 tight end Martellus Bennett, who had six receptions for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed the first two games due to a hamstring injury and had one catch through the first four contests, broke out with five receptions for 109 yards at Cleveland. Offseason acquisition Chris Hogan also made an impact with the return of Brady, hauling in four passes for 114 yards. New England ranks 13th overall in total defense, two spots below Cincinnati, but the Patriots are fourth in the league with an average of 14.8 points allowed, more than seven fewer than the Bengals.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Patriots and Bengals are among four teams to win 50 games and make the playoffs in each season since 2011.

2. Cincinnati has lost its last six visits to Foxborough, with its last win coming in 1986.

3. Brady had his 52-game streak of throwing at least one touchdown pass snapped at Cincinnati in 2013.

PREDICTION: Patriots 27, Bengals 23