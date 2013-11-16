Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

C Kyle Cook (shoulder) was limited in practice again Friday but listed as probable.

S Chris Crocker (hamstring) was listed as doubtful after sitting out practice all week.

LB Rey Maualuga is likely to miss his third straight game due to a knee injury. He’s officially listed as doubtful and could be ready in time for the Dec. 1 game at San Diego.

DT Devon Still will miss his fourth straight game due to an elbow injury but could be back for the Dec. 1 game at San Diego.

DT Brandon Thompson (ankle) returned to full practice Friday and is listed as probable.

OG Kevin Zeitler (foot) was ruled out vs. the Browns after not practicing all week.

LB Vontaze Burfict (knee) returned to full practice Friday and will play against the Browns.