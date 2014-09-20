FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 21, 2014 / 8:33 PM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Mike Pollak (knee) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

TE Alex Smith (biceps) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

T Andrew Whitworth (knee) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

DE Carlos Dunlap (knee) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

WR A.J. Green (toe) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

WR Marvin Jones (foot) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

DT Brandon Thompson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

G Kevin Zeitler (calf) is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

RB Rex Burkhead (knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

LB Sean Porter (hamstring is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

S Shawn Williams (groin) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

