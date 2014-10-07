Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

RB Giovani Bernard rushed for a season-high 4.8 yards per carry but only logged a season-low 13 attempts against the Patriots.

DE Robert Geathers had the Bengals’ only sack Sunday night, which was his first since 2012.

QB Andy Dalton was sacked for the first time this season, but had an efficient evening despite the blowout loss, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. His passer rating of 117.4 was the highest of his career in a loss.

C Trevor Robinson was signed off the practice squad by the San Diego Chargers.

LB Sean Porter re-injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff and did not return to Sunday night’s game against the Patriots. It was the only snap he has played this year.