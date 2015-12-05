Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

CB Troy Hill was signed by the Bengals from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 5).

CB Troy Hill was signed from the practice squad. The 5-11, 180-pound Hill signed with the Bengals last spring as a college free agent out of Oregon and was on the practice squad for the first 11 games. He played in all four preseason games, with eight tackles and two passes defensed.

CB Chris Lewis-Harris was waived. The third-year player from Tennessee-Chattanooga played in five games this season with no tackles.