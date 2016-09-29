Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

CB Dre Kirkpatrick is listed as doubtful for Thursday game (8:25 p.m., ET) against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. Kirkpatrick has a hamstring injury and likely will be replaced in the starting lineup by Darqueze Dennard.

TE Tyler Eifert and CB Dre Kirkpatrick are listed as doubtful for Thursday game (8:25 p.m., ET) against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. Eifert has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Pro Bowl. He told reporters Tuesday that he had no discomfort coming off his first week of practice since offseason ankle surgery. Eifert said his status Thursday will be determined by the coaches.