Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

S Derron Smith (thigh) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

WR James Wright (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

TE C.J. Uzomah (calf) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

DE Wallace Gilberry (calf) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

WR A.J. Green is ruled out for Sunday's game at the Cleveland Browns. The Cincinnati Bengals' star will miss his third straight game since suffering a strained right hamstring on the second play from scrimmage in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20.

LS Clark Harris is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a groin injury but was a full practice participant on Friday.