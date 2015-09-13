Preview: Bengals at Raiders

Andy Dalton has had no problem getting the Cincinnati Bengals into the playoffs, but he has yet to take the next step. Dalton looks to change his fortunes this season, which begins when the Bengals visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The 27-year-old quarterback has led Cincinnati into the postseason in each of his first four years in the NFL, but the club remains without a playoff victory since 1991 - the longest active drought in the league. While Dalton seeks his first postseason win, the Raiders remain in search of their first playoff appearance since losing to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002. Oakland has not had a winning season since that year, finishing 8-8 twice while reaching double digits in losses on 10 occasions. The Raiders appear to be on the right path with Derek Carr, whose 348 completions last season were the second-most by a rookie in league history - six shy of Sam Bradford’s record set in 2010.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: BENGALS -3.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE BENGALS (2014: 10-5-1, 2ND, AFC NORTH): Jeremy Hill is coming off a season in which he registered four games with at least 140 rushing yards, joining Hall-of-Famers Eric Dickerson (five) and Curtis Martin as the only rookies to accomplish the feat. Dalton, meanwhile, became the third quarterback in NFL history to both pass for at least 3,000 yards (Peyton Manning and Cam Newton) and lead his team to the playoffs (Joe Flacco and Otto Graham) in each of his first four seasons. A.J. Green has recorded 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons and is one 100-yard game away from passing Isaac Curtis (20) for the second-most in franchise history behind Chad Johnson (31).

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2014: 3-13, 4TH, AFC WEST): Despite Carr’s strong rookie campaign, Oakland finished last in the NFL in yards per game (282.2) and ahead of only Jacksonville (249) with 253 points while allowing a league-high 452. Oakland acquired some weapons for Carr over the summer, selecting Amari Cooper with the fourth overall pick in the draft while signing fellow receiver Michael Crabtree. Latavius Murray begins the season as the Raiders’ starting running back after making three starts last year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Raiders have won six straight and 14 of 15 overall home meetings with the Bengals, including the postseason.

2. Dalton’s .633 winning percentage is the highest among quarterbacks with at least 20 starts in franchise history.

3. Oakland S Charles Woodson has 60 career interceptions, two behind Dick LeBeau and Dave Brown for ninth place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Bengals 27, Raiders 24