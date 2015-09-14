Bengals start fast, don’t let up in win vs. Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cincinnati Bengals started fast and didn’t let up Sunday, racing to a 33-13 season-opening victory against the Oakland Raiders and ruining coach Jack Del Rio’s debut on Sunday at O.co Coliseum.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes, running back Jeremy Hill ran for two scores, and tight end Tyler Eifert caught nine passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs.

The Bengals built a 33-0 third-quarter lead and went on to beat the Raiders in Oakland for the first time in franchise history after nine losses.

“You want to start fast and play well,” Dalton said. “I‘m happy for the team. It kind of sets the tone for the season.”

For Del Rio and the Raiders, Sunday’s opener was a nightmare.

Not only did they lose the game, but they also lost quarterback Derek Carr to a right hand injury with under six minutes remaining in the first half. X-rays were negative, but Del Rio did not update Carr’s status for Oakland’s next game, against Baltimore.

“That’s a very disappointing, embarrassing effort,” Del Rio said. “I take full responsibility. We’ll get it turned around and corrected.”

Carr scrambled on third-and-9 from the Raiders’ 37-yard line and appeared to hurt his hand while he tried to stiff-arm Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, who forced a fumble that went out of bounds near the sideline. Backup quarterback Matt McGloin took over and played the remainder of the game.

“We came out playing on all cylinders today,” Jones said. “I think we had a great game plan and I think we matched their intensity from the beginning to the end.”

Eifert missed most of last season with a dislocated elbow and separated shoulder, but he made up for lost time against the Raiders. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Eifert was a huge mismatch for Raiders defensive backs. On both of his touchdowns, Dalton threw the ball high and let Eifert go up and get it.

“For me, that’s my favorite ball -- just put it up there and let me go make a play on it,” Eifert said. “He did that twice today so that was good.”

Hill carried 19 times for 63 yards and running back Giovani Bernard added 63 yards on eight carries.

McGloin connected on 23 of 31 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, both to fullback Marcel Reece in the fourth quarter, and one interception.

Raiders running back Latavius Murray gained 44 yards on 11 carries. Rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper caught five passes for 47 yards in his NFL debut. Carr went 7 of 12 for 61 yards.

The Bengals took control of the game in the first half, building a 24-0 lead. Dalton completed 18 of 23 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters. Eifert caught nine passes for 96 yards and a score. Hill rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

“I‘m truly shocked,” Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck said. “I thought we prepared well this week. I thought we had a good game plan.”

The Bengals drove 59 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown on their first possession as Hill scored on a 3-yard run around left end with 7:15 left in the first quarter.

Mike Nugent capped a 78-yard drive with a 32-yard field goal, increasing Cincinnati’s lead to 10-0 with 9:29 left in the first half.

On his final play of the game, Carr came up just a yard short at the Oakland 45 on a third-down scramble. Even with McGloin entering the game, Del Rio decided to go for it, but Murray was stuffed for no gain.

On third-and-3 from the Raiders’ 41, Dalton hit wide receiver A.J. Green for 30 yards to the 11. The Oakland defense appeared to force a field goal attempt, but cornerback DJ Hayden was flagged for pass interference on third down, extending the drive.

Hill blasted into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:00 left in the half, giving the Bengals a 17-0 lead.

After forcing a three-and-out, Cincinnati took over on Oakland’s 43 and quickly marched for another touchdown, with Dalton hitting Eifert on a 13-yard strike over the middle. Eifert got inside position on cornerback Neiko Thorpe for the score with seven seconds left in the half.

NOTES: Raiders starting FS Charles Woodson sustained a shoulder injury with 1:04 left while making a tackle and left the game. ... Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson returned to Oakland for the first time since being fired as Raiders coach. He was 8-8 in 2011, his lone season. ... Raiders SS Nate Allen sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Larry Asante replaced Allen. ... Bengals starting SS George Iloka sustained an ankle injury early in the second quarter and did not return. ... Raiders DT Justin Ellis left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Raiders OLB Aldon Smith had two tackles and one quarterback hit in his Oakland debut.