Preview: Bengals at Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens look to put a disappointing 2013 behind them when they open the season Sunday with an AFC North Division matchup against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens dropped to a disappointing 8-8 last season after winning the Super Bowl in 2012 and, to make matters worse, star running back Ray Rice got suspended for the first two games after an ugly offseason domestic violence incident in a hotel elevator with his then-fiancee that grabbed the attention of the nation. ”I hate what happened,“ Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said. ”What happened was wrong - flat out. “I‘m proud of him for the way he’s handled it, I‘m disappointed in what happened, but you go forward. You go forward. And that’s what we’re going to do as a football team.”

All eyes in Cincinnati this season will be on quarterback Andy Dalton, who signed a $115 million extension despite inconsistent play in the regular season and a postseason record of 0-3. His playoff passer rating of 56.2 (1 TD, 6 INTs) is the worst mark since Jay Fiedler posted a 40.1 rating for the Miami Dolphins in three games from 2000-01. Cincinnati will be without star defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who is now the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, but tackle Geno Atkins, coming off a torn ACL last October, returns to bolster a stout defense.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -1.5. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE BENGALS (2013: 11-5, 1st AFC North): Despite becoming the first Bengals quarterback to lead the club to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and setting franchise records last season with 4,293 yards and 33 touchdowns, Dalton posted a passer rating under 65 on five occasions - fourth most in the NFL. Dalton will again have talented wide receiver A.J. Green as his main big-play threat, but fleet-footed running back Giovani Bernard and his 1,209 scrimmage yards (third among NFL rookies in ‘13) will be on the field much more since the release of BenJarvus Green-Ellis. With a defense that ranked third in yards allowed (305.5 per game) and fifth in points (19.1) while showcasing the league’s leading tackler in linebacker Vontaze Burfict, the offense should get the ball plenty.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (2013: 8-8, tie 2nd AFC North): Under new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, quarterback Joe Flacco will concentrate more on shorter routes than the long balls he’s known for. The hope is the new approach will help a questionable offensive line protect the quarterback and take pressure off a running attack that averaged a league-worst 3.1 yards per carry last season - lowest in the NFL since San Diego averaged 3.0 yards in 2000. Baltimore’s defense ranked 12th last season in both points and yards allowed but the rookie additions of linebacker C.J. Mosley and tackle Timmy Jernigan will provide help to tackle Haloti Ngata and linebackers Terrell Suggs and Daryl Smith.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Since joining the NFL in 2011, Green has 260 catches, most by any player in NFL history over his first three seasons.

2. Flacco has an 11-0 career home record in September, tied with Jay Schroeder for best among QBs in the Super Bowl era.

3. Ravens WR Steve Smith departed Carolina after 13 seasons as the franchise’s all-time leader with 836 receptions, 75 TDs and 12,197 yards.

PREDICTION: Ravens 24, Bengals 17