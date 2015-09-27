Preview: Bengals at Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals look to continue their strong start at the expense of a division rival when they visit the struggling Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Cincinnati, which sits atop the AFC North as one of nine undefeated teams in the NFL, is hoping to open at 3-0 for the second straight season after posting a 24-19 victory over San Diego in Week 2.

The Bengals have an emerging potential star in tight end Tyler Eifert, who has 13 receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns - one behind New England’s Rob Gronkowski for the league lead. On the other end of the spectrum is Baltimore, which has begun the season with two losses for the first time since 2005 and looks to avoid the first 0-3 start in franchise history. The Ravens were 26 seconds away from victory last week before allowing a go-ahead touchdown en route to a 37-33 loss at Oakland. Baltimore enters Week 3 as one of nine winless teams in the league but remains hopeful of turning things around, as 24 clubs have qualified for the postseason after starting 0-2 since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -3. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE BENGALS (2-0): Andy Dalton and Giovani Bernard both were nominated for the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award, as the former passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns while the latter gained 139 yards from scrimmage - 123 on the ground. Dalton owns a 42-23-1 regular-season record for a .640 winning percentage, the highest of any quarterback who has started at least 20 games for the franchise. A.J. Green, who has caught a touchdown pass in three straight contests against Baltimore, needs one 100-yard performance to pass Isaac Curtis (20) for second place on the franchise list.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (0-2): Visiting Baltimore in September has not been a pleasant experience of late. Joe Flacco has been nearly unbeatable at home in the month, guiding the Ravens to a 13-1 record. Baltimore attempted to upgrade its secondary after allowing 351 yards through the air against Oakland, acquiring cornerback Will Davis from Miami for a seventh-round pick in the 2016 draft. To make room on the roster, the Ravens released running back Terrence Magee.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dalton enters Week 3 as the only quarterback in the league who has started each of his team’s first two games and has yet to be sacked or throw an interception.

2. Baltimore WR Steve Smith, Sr. raised his career receptions total to 927 last week, moving ahead of Torry Holt (920) for 17th on the all-time list.

3. The Bengals have won three straight meetings with the Ravens.

PREDICTION: Bengals 24, Ravens 17