Preview: Bengals at Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have won only three times in 10 games, yet they remain in contention for the AFC North title as they prepare to visit the first-place Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Bengals are coming off narrow losses to the New York Giants and Buffalo by a combined five points and now must overcome injuries to two of their marquee players.

Cincinnati enters Week 12 just 1 1/2 games behind division co-leaders Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but the task of making up ground became considerably more arduous after standout wide receiver A.J. Green injured his hamstring last weekend. While the Bengals are hopeful Green will return, dual-threat running back Giovani Bernard is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL. The Ravens, who had their modest two-game winning streak halted with a 27-17 loss at Dallas, have dropped five consecutive decisions to Cincinnati. "If we don't start beating the Bengals, we're not going to win any division championships," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "That's especially true this year."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -4.5. O/U: 40.5

ABOUT THE BENGALS (3-6-1): Cincinnati already had a void in their receiving corps following the offseason departures of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu, but there is no way to replace Green, who had racked up 66 receptions for for 964 yards and fourth touchdowns through the first nine games. Rookie Tyler Boyd, who matched his season high with six catches last week, and journeyman Brandon LaFell will start and, along with tight end Tyler Eifert, serve as quarterback Andy Dalton's top targets. Bernard's loss is another huge blow, leaving Jeremy Hill to handle the rushing duties and taking away the prime pass-catching threat from the backfield. Cincinnati's defense is vulnerable to the run, permitting 123.4 yards per game.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (5-5): Veteran Steve Smith Sr., the oldest wideout in the league, continues to turn back the clock after becoming the 14th receiver in league history to reach 1,000 career receptions. Smith, who planned to retire a year ago before sustaining a season-ending injury, hit the milestone with eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss. Baltimore needs to mount a consistent running attack with Terrance West and rookie Kenneth Dixon - who had eight and six carries, respectively, in Dallas - to keep the onus off Joe Flacco, who has made at least 40 pass attempts in seven of his last nine games. The Ravens are No. 2 in the league with 295.1 yards allowed per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Smith had at least 100 yards receiving in four of the last six meetings.

2. Dalton has three touchdowns and four interceptions during Cincinnati's three-game winless drought (0-2-1).

3. Flacco faced Cincinnati only once last season due to injury, throwing for 362 yards and a pair of scores.

PREDICTION: Ravens 23, Bengals 20