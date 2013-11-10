Ravens 20, Bengals 17 (OT): Justin Tucker hit a 46-yard field goal in overtime as host Baltimore survived a Hail Mary pass that forced the extra session to tighten up the AFC North.

Andy Dalton’s 51-yard bomb on the last play of regulation was tipped into the waiting hands of A.J. Green as Cincinnati completed a comeback from 17 points down, but the Bengals turned the ball over on downs on their first possession in overtime and Joe Flacco led the Ravens into field-goal position. Flacco was 20-of-36 for 140 yards, two touchdowns and three turnovers as Baltimore (4-5) pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Cincinnati (6-4).

Dalton was 24-for-51 for 274 yards and two scores, but threw three picks for the second straight week for the Bengals, who had nine penalties for 134 yards and a missed field goal. Green finished with eight catches for 151 yards, a team-record fifth straight game over 100 yards.

Flacco fumbled the ball at midfield with just over four minutes left in regulation with the Ravens nursing a 17-10 lead, but Dalton threw his last interception five plays later to give Baltimore a chance to run out the clock. However, the hosts were unable to get a first down and Dalton’s prayers were answered when James Ihedigbo - who had two interceptions - swatted the ball in the air for Green, who was standing all alone near the back of the end zone.

Dalton’s screen pass to Giovani Bernard on fourth-and-two resulted in an 11-yard loss to end the opening possession of overtime, and Flacco completed his only two passes of the ensuing drive to help set up Tucker. Ray Rice had 19 total yards on the game-winning possession as the Ravens survived a contest in which it was outgained 364-189.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Flacco hit Dallas Clark for a 1-yard touchdown and Torrey Smith for a 7-yard score as Baltimore built a 17-0 halftime lead. ... The interceptions by Ihedigbo were the first two of his seven-year career. ... The Bengals have played three overtime games this season, including two straight, both of them losses.