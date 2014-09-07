Dalton-Green connection equals Bengals victory

BALTIMORE -- Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis has told his team to never flinch when they get behind or get burned by a big play.

The goal is to play to the final whistle, and in the season opener, his players heeded that advice.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton answered an 80-yard touchdown pass by his Baltimore counterpart Joe Flacco with a 77-yard strike of his own to wide receiver A.J. Green, leading the Bengals to 23-16 victory over the Ravens on Sunday.

Flacco had given Baltimore its first lead of the game when he found wide receiver Steve Smith streaking down the side line with 5:46 left in the game. However, Dalton answered in almost the same fashion on the ensuing drive as Green got behind the secondary, bobbled the ball before recovering and running into the end zone.

The Ravens marched down to the Bengals 16-yard line with a minute remaining, but Cincinnati defensive end Wallace Gilberry and safety Reggie Nelson sacked Flacco on a 4th-and-9 to escape with the victory.

The Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak in Baltimore, earning their first victory since 2009. It was a good start for Cincinnati, getting a road win against a divisional opponent.

“It feels great when you’re trying to become that great team that is always taking that next step,” Green said. “Those grind out games that come down to the last few minutes and coming out with a win, that’s the makeup of great teams.”

The Ravens must regroup on a short week as they host another AFC North foe, Pittsburgh, on Thursday night.

Cincinnati kicker Mike Nugent made five of six of his field-goal attempts, with the longest from 49 yards.

“They came in here and found a way to win,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s always a big win on the road in the division. I thought our guys fought back. Obviously, we have a lot of heart and determination and that’s a good place to start.”

Dalton completed 25 of 38 passes for 301 yards with a touchdown. Green caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

“We had the look we wanted,” Dalton said about the winning score. “A.J. had been telling me that he felt they were playing him soft and he could get by them. It was a straight ‘go-ball’ and he made a great play.”

Trailing 15-0, Baltimore finally got on the board on the 13-yard score by rookie running back Justin Forsett to cut the margin to 15-7 with 2:20 left in the third quarter. A 38-field goal by Justin Tucker pulled Baltimore to within 15-10 with 10:38 remaining in the game

After Flacco gave Baltimore a 16-15 lead, the two-point conversion failed and Dalton answered.

Flacco struggled early with new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s playbook, but managed to find some rhythm in the second half. Flacco completed 35 of 62 for 345 yards with an interception. Smith caught seven passes for 118 yards and the touchdown.

“This is our first real live action, our first true test,” Flacco said. “We have to have the confidence that we can go out there a lot better than we did today.”

Baltimore cornerback was Lardarius Webb was a late scratch because of a sore lower back. As a result, Baltimore was left with three healthy corners -- Jimmy Smith, Chykie Brown and Asa Jackson -- to go against the talented Bengals receivers.

“There really isn’t a way to put this game behind you,” Jimmy Smith said. “After we leave this locker room, I‘m going to go home and watch the Steelers game and see whatever we can do to win that game.”

Neither offense was effective in the first half, but the Bengals did at least manage to get into Ravens territory. Nugent made kicks from 49 and 22 yards in the first quarter. He then made three more before halftime from 28, 46 and 28 yards and the Bengals led 15-0.

“It feels good,” Bengals middle linebacker Vincent Rey said. “I‘m glad to get the win and get the season started right.”

Baltimore had just 97 yards in the first half, while Cincinnati managed 197. The Bengals also held the ball for 20:19, compared to 9:41 for the Ravens.

“It’s a 60-minute football game, it’s not over,” Lewis said. “Just be ready to go. When you’re number is called, let’s be ready. Answer the bell.”

NOTES: Ravens LB Arthur Brown was a healthy scratch after falling behind rookie first-round draft pick LB C.J. Mosley, who earned a starting role. Baltimore traded three picks last year to get Brown in the second round out of Kansas State. ... Bengals TE Tyler Eifert left the game with an apparent right elbow injury after 14-yard reception with 3:31 left in the first quarter. Eifert had three catches for 37 yards, but did not return. ... Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict left the game late in the second quarter after getting hit in the head. He suffered a concussion and did not return.