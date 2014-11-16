Preview: Bengals at Saints

Two teams trying to rebound from disappointing losses and stay in the hunt for division titles square off Sunday when the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Saints remain atop the weak NFC South but wasted a chance to gain some separation when they lost 27-24 in overtime to San Francisco last week. The last time the Bengals visited New Orleans, Drew Brees torched them for a career-high 510 passing yards but also threw three interceptions in a 31-16 defeat.

The Bengals gave up their perch atop the AFC North with a 24-3 home loss to Cleveland on Thursday night last week, a game in which quarterback Andy Dalton was benched after going 10-for-33 for 86 yards with three interceptions. “It was one game, so we can’t let it hurt us for the remainder of the season,” Dalton told reporters. “We’re still in control of everything. There’s seven games left. We’ve got to be at our best for the next seven.” Dalton and the offense likely will need to have a big game to keep pace with Brees and the New Orleans offense, which ranks second in the NFL at 435 total yards per game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Saints -7. O/U: 50.5.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (5-3-1): Cincinnati’s offense has sputtered in two of its last four games, managing only 165 total yards against the Browns after putting up only 135 two weeks earlier in a 27-0 loss at Indianapolis. The Bengals once again will be without leading rusher Giovani Bernard, but rookie Jeremy Hill has filled in admirably, racking up 209 rushing yards with two touchdowns over the past two games. The defense has had a tough time stopping the run, which hasn’t always been a concern against the Saints but takes on added importance with Mark Ingram running well.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-5): New Orleans still has one of the most prolific offenses in the league — when it can hang onto the ball; the Saints are minus-8 in turnover margin. The return of Ingram has bolstered the running game, as he has compiled three straight 100-yard rushing games with 392 yards and three TDs over that span, but New Orleans has to cut down its giveaways. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan’s unit has been tough against the run but is susceptible against the pass.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brees is 11-1 in his last 12 home starts with 4,102 passing yards, 37 TDs and eight interceptions.

2. Bengals TE Jermaine Gresham needs one touchdown reception to become the fourth tight end in franchise history with 20 TD grabs.

3. New Orleans is 26-0 under coach Sean Payton when it does not commit a turnover.

PREDICTION: Saints 24, Bengals 20