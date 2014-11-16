Dalton bounces back, leads Bengals past Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- For Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, the idea of going from bum to hero never has had more resonance.

After throwing three interceptions in the Bengals’ ugly 24-3 home loss to Cleveland last week, Dalton posted a quarterback rating of 2.0, a mark so abysmally low it couldn’t have been found with a microscope.

But in shredding the New Orleans Saints 27-10 Sunday at the normally hostile Superdome, Dalton posted a nearly perfect rating of 143.9, completing 16 of 22 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns -- two to tight end Jermaine Greshman and one to wide receiver A.J. Green.

“This league is so week to week,” Dalton said. “If you have a bad one, you can’t worry about it. You play bad one week, everybody wants to run you out. You play better, everybody loves you. Consistency is the big thing, and we’ve got to get it done the last half of the season.”

Dalton was not alone in lifting the Bengals (6-3-1) back atop the AFC North by a half-game over the Browns, Ravens and Steelers.

Rookie running back Jeremy Hill, who played collegiately at LSU, returned home to run for 152 yards on 27 carries, and Green, who has been slowed much of the season by a nagging toe injury, looked as though he was running smoothly in catching six passes for 127 yards.

The Bengals defense also shut down the high-octane Saints’ offense in the red zone, holding New Orleans to a 31-yard Shayne Graham field goal on the opening series and then smothering a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line after the Saints (4-6) had marched 78 yards in 17 plays, only to come up empty.

“We obviously have to look at every little thing we’re doing,” said New Orleans coach Sean Payton.

The Bengals also converted nine of their first 11 third-down situations, including five that were third-and-8 or longer.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said the key play in the game was provided by his defense. Cincinnati held a 7-3 lead, courtesy of Dalton’s 12-yard pass to Gresham on the Bengals’s first drive. But the Saints were poised to retake the lead early in the second quarter, marching 78 yards to a first-and-goal at the Cincinnati 3.

But on fourth down from the 1, quarterback Drew Brees threw a pass in the right flat for fullback Erik Lorig, who was quickly smothered by linebacker Rey Maualuga for a 1-yard loss.

“Sometimes it’s a guessing game,” Maualuga said. “(Safety) Shawn (Williams) came over late and took over my responsibility, and the fullback went into the flat, and we swapped responsibilities. We were just heads-up. Obviously, we did a great job and it gave a spark to our offense.”

“We wanted to give them the illusion that we were going to run one right up the middle and get everybody committed (to stopping the run),” Brees said. “We didn’t get it done. That was a huge turning point in the game. We needed that.”

Dalton then drove the Bengals then drove 94 yards in 15 plays to extend their lead to 10-3 on a 22-yard field goal by Mike Nugent.

The Bengals looked satisfied to go into halftime with a seven-point lead after getting the ball back at their 16 with less than a minute left. But Hill burst through a gaping hole for a 62-yard gain to the Saints’ 24-yard line, and the Bengals called timeout with one second left.

Nugent came on to pad the lead to 13-3 with a 42-yard field goal.

“That’s why you never know,” Hill said of his big run just before halftime. “You’ve got to give yourself a chance. I knew they had a lot of people in the box, and when I got through to the second level, that gave me a chance to make a big play.”

When Dalton hit Gresham for his second scoring pass -- a 1-yard flip midway through the third quarter, Cincinnati led 20-3.

The Saints finally got their first touchdown four seconds into the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass from Brees to Kenny Still, cutting the deficit to 20-10.

But the kill shot came a few minutes later. Dalton found Green down the right sideline for a 38-yard completion on third-and-19. That set up Dalton’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Green, which put the Bengals up 27-10 with 11:29 left.

On the 80-yard drive, Green caught three passes for 80 yards.

“It’s good to A.J. back making big plays,” Dalton said. “That’s what we expect from those guys.”

“The main thing we did today was make first downs and take care of the football,” Lewis said. “And A.J. came up big.”

NOTES: Saints RT Zach Strief left the game late in the first quarter with concussion symptoms. ... On the next play, Bengals DE Margus Hunt was helped off the field with a right ankle injury. ... The Saints had not lost consecutive home games since 2012, when Sean Payton was serving a one-year suspension for the Saints’ bounty program. ... The 10 points put up by the Saints tied for the fewest scored at home under Payton. The Saints had gone 28 consecutive games scoring at least 20 points at home.