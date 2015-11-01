Preview: Bengals at Steelers

After seeing his team split four games in his absence, Ben Roethlisberger hopes to make a triumphant return on Sunday when the host Pittsburgh Steelers host the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals. The two-time Super Bowl winner suffered a sprained left knee on Sept. 27 and watched as Michael Vick struggled early in his place while Landry Jones didn’t fare much better in a 23-13 setback to Kansas City last week.

Roethlisberger threw for five touchdowns and 667 yards last season to lead Pittsburgh to pair of victories over Cincinnati, which has dropped three in a row and eight of 10 to its AFC North rival. The Bengals are singing a different tune in 2015, however, as they vie for their best start in franchise history. “That’s our goal to be 7-0 and it’d be a good thing,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “And it would last for about five minutes and then we’d be on to whoever we play next.” Andy Dalton has thrown 14 touchdown passes against two interceptions this season and looks to expose Pittsburgh’s 27th-ranked passing defense (276.9 yards per contest).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Pick. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE BENGALS (6-0): A.J. Green was held in check in a 34-21 victory over Buffalo on Oct. 18, but the stud wideout had 19 receptions for 306 yards in two meetings with Pittsburgh last season. Tight end Tyler Eifert is enjoying a breakthrough campaign, reeling in six touchdowns to join running back Jeremy Hill for the team lead. Hill, however, has failed to rush for more than 63 yards in any of his six games in 2015 - a mark he eclipsed seven times during his rookie season.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (4-3): The electric Le‘Veon Bell was reduced to a spectator in last season’s playoffs, courtesy of a hit to the knee by Cincinnati safety Reggie Nelson. Bell spent several months recovering but has hit the ground running since serving his three-game suspension, rushing for nearly five yards per carry. Antonio Brown has seen his numbers take a dip without Roethlisberger, recording just 17 receptions for 235 yards in four games without the star quarterback.

1. Roethlisberger needs just 31 yards passing to become the fifth active quarterback to reach the 40,000-yard plateau.

2. Cincinnati’s Carlos Dunlap is tied with fellow DEs Michael Bennett (Seattle) and Chandler Jones (New England) for the league lead in sacks.

3. After reeling in eight catches for 84 yards in the season opener, Pittsburgh TE Heath Miller has nine receptions for 84 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Steelers 24, Bengals 21