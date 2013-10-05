Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

When it came to expectations about the Cincinnati Bengals offense at the beginning of the season, no one expected a major concern to be quarterback Andy Dalton connecting with wide receiver A.J. Green on deep passes.

With the Bengals sitting 2-2 though and a big test awaiting against unbeaten New England on Sunday, that is becoming a problem.

After three of Green’s nine receptions went for 20 yards or more in the opener against the Chicago Bears, only two of the next 17 in the past three games have been for plus-20.

Green had seven receptions for 51 yards against the Browns. The 7.3 yards per catch was the second lowest he had in a game with seven or more receptions. Only two of the catches went for 10 yards or more.

The biggest concern is simply getting Green open deep. Through the first four games, he was targeted 12 times on go routes but only had three catches. Last year at this point he had seven receptions on go routes out of 14 targets.

Green is second in the league in targets with 50, but his 26 receptions are tied for 10th and the 300 yards are good for 20th. Of those receptions, 11 have been on hitches or comebacks.

“That’s just the way everybody plays me now, ” Green said. “Outside leverage so they’re really taking away the outside and I have to run a lot of slants and keep them honest. I have to go inside a lot more, run more in and breaking routes to open the deep routes back up.”

Green equated the current misses on the deep passes to being in a shooting slump in basketball, but that you have to keep shooting.

Even Andy Dalton acknowledged that if teams take scheme to take it away, they still have to take their shots. One of the problems has been even when his was open, they didn’t connect. Dalton’s accuracy rate on balls over 20 yards in the air is among the worst in the league.

“We have to find ways when we do get our chances to hit them,” Dalton said. “You don’t want to be forcing the ball to him. You want to get him his chances in the game because he can make a big impact. You’ve got to know when you can take your chances with him and when to go to the other guys.”

With the offense ranked 22nd and not scoring a touchdown against the Browns, the Bengals need to break out of their current slump on Sunday against New England. At 2-2, Cincinnati is in a three-way tie atop the division.

“There are going to be games like that where the game plan is to put you away. I have to be able to make plays when the ball is thrown to my side,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is we can be a balanced offense run and pass. We continue to have all the weapons to be a great offense, but haven’t showed it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 23rd regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 14-8. New England has won the last four meetings in the series and seven of the past eight. The most recent game was a 38-24 win by the Patriots at New England in the 2010 season opener.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--This is the 11th time in team history that the Bengals have started 2-2. Only twice have they made the playoffs. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, 213 teams started 2-2 from 1990-2012. Of those, 77 (36.2 percent) made the playoffs.

It is also the third time in the past four years they have been 2-2. They finished 4-10 in 2010 and then were 9-7 in 2011, when they made the playoffs as a final Wild Card.

--With the selection of Tyler Eifert in the first round, everyone figured that the tight ends would figure more prominently. Through the first four weeks, the Bengals are tied for third in the league in receptions by tight ends (30) and fifth in receiving yards (340).

Tyler Eifert and Jermaine Gresham posted the Bengals’ three longest gains last week at Cleveland. Eifert had a 29-yard reception while Gresham had catches of 26 and 24 yards. Gresham is second on the team in both catches (18) and receiving yards (181). Eifert is tied for fourth in receptions (12) and third in receiving yards (159).

--This is New England’s first trip to Cincinnati since 2007 when the Patriots won 34-13 on Monday Night Football. In games played in Cincinnati, the teams have split the 12 games but the Patriots have won two of the three played at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals’ most memorable win in a game against the Patriots at Cincinnati occurred in 1970, when they defeated them 45-7 to clinch the AFC Central. The Paul Brown-coached Bengals, in their third season, became at the time the youngest franchise ever to reach the playoffs.

--The Bengals now have 9.0 sacks with all coming from the defensive line. At this pace they would have 36 for the season, which is nowhere near the team-record 51 that they had last season. Geno Atkins, who led defensive tackles in the league last year with 12.5, has only 2.5 so far, which puts him tied for fifth among interior lineman. Kansas City’s Dontari Poe leads with 3.5.

--On the other side, the Bengals have been good in proteting quarterback. The offense is tied for fifth in fewest sacks with seven, and Pro Football Focus has not credited any due to offensive line breakdowns. PFF has the offensive line ranked first in Pass Blocking Efficiency.

BY THE NUMBERS: 9 -- Fumbles committed by the Bengals in the first four games with five being lost. They have a minus-2 turnover differential, which is tied for 21st in the league.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “I‘m eager for it. Coming off the loss that we had last week, all you can do is get better and learn from your mistakes and play harder. I think we’ll be good. We’ll have the guys up front rushing and let us cover in the back end and hopefully everything will turn out the way we want it to.” -- cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, on facing Tom Brady this week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Bengals have added depth at linebacker by signing Michael Boley. The nine-year veteran does have experience in a Mike Zimmer scheme. He posted a career-high 109 tackles in 2007 with the Falcons during Zimmer’s lone season as defensive coordinator. He also tied a career high with 3.0 sacks and had a career-best four forced fumbles.

For the first four weeks, the Bengals have five linebackers on the roster but Jayson DiManche has been playing mostly special teams and safety Taylor Mays has seen some snaps at linebacker in nickel situations. Boley’s best fit is as an outside linebacker, Boley has started at least 11 games in his previous eight years, including the past four with the Giants.

PLAYER NOTES

--S George Iloka has been in for all of two defensive snaps. He didn’t see a snap on defense last year.

--TE Jermaine Gresham needs 13 receptions to become the fifth tight end in club history to reach 200.

--CB Adam Jones hasn’t seen any punt return duties the past three games but should see some against New England. He had an 81-yard return for a touchdown against the Patriots when he was with Tennessee in 2006.

--CB Curtis Marsh was waived. He played in two games but only on special teams.

--DE Carlos Dunlap has been credited with a blocked field goal at the end of the second quarter against Cleveland.

--DE Wallace Gilberry, who has 0.5 sacks, could get the start against New England if Michael Johnson is unable to play.

INJURY IMPACT

--S Reggie Nelson, who missed the Cleveland game due to a hamstring injury, returned to the practice field on Wednesday and is probable for Sunday’s game.

--CB Dre Kirkpatrick, who has been in on only two defensive plays the entire season, is expected to miss his third straight game due to a hamstring strain.

--CB Leon Hall remains working on the side due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 against Green Bay. He is doubtful for Sunday.

--DE Michael Johnson did not practice on Wednesday due to concussion symptoms that he reported after the Cleveland game. Due to the protocol, he could miss Sunday’s game.

GAME PLAN: Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden and head coach Marvin Lewis acknowledged that the Bengals need to be more balanced with the ball.

Considering how Tom Brady has an ability to carve up a defense, the Bengals need to be more diligent running the ball compared to the past three games. With Vince Wilfork lost for the year due to an Achilles injury, the Bengals could have success running it up the middle.

On defense, if cornerback Leon Hall is sidelined with a bad hamstring, the Bengals could bring four-man pressure more often and drop back seven in coverage.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bengals WR A.J. Green vs. Patriots CB Aqib Talib -- Green has three touchdowns but has been held in check on deep routes over the past three games. Talib is a physical corner who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with four and is the type of player that has given Green problems this year.

--Bengals CB Terence Newman vs. Patriots WR Julian Edelman -- Newman is extremely good in film study and reading what the quarterback is going to do. Edelman is among the league leaders in receptions and is in sync with Brady. He could give the Bengals problems, especially on intermediate routes.