Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Throughout his career as an NFL defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer has stressed team defense. With a significant run of injuries the past couple weeks, he is going to be hammering that theme home now more than ever.

With cornerback Leon Hall and defensive tackle Geno Atkins having been lost for the season while Rey Maualuga is likely out until after the bye week, Zimmer knows he has plenty of challenges remaining starting with Sunday at Baltimore.

“It’s a challenge, it’s an opportunity,” Zimmer said. “We’ve got some other good players in the locker room that we pride ourselves on playing good team defense. I can’t reiterate that enough. That’s what we do, that’s what we’ve always done and hopefully we’ll continue to do that.”

At defensive tackle, Brandon Thompson is expected to get his first NFL start against the Ravens. He was in for a career-high 35 defensive snaps after Atkins was injured in the 22-20 loss at Miami.

A third-round pick last year, Thompson was active for only four games and saw 22 defensive snaps. Through the first eight games, he was averaging 17 plays per game. Thompson has 1.5 sacks and according to press box stats has 16 tackles (10 solo, six assists).

“I’ll be ready. I’ve been waiting on this moment for a while, and it’s here. I’ve got to embrace it and make the most of it,” Thompson said. “I understand Geno’s a great player. I‘m not going to try to come in and be Geno. I am who I am.”

Before Devon Still dislocated his elbow in the Oct. 21 game at Detroit, both were getting around the same number of snaps. While Still has made progress, all indications are he is out for Sunday’s game and likely might not be back until after the bye week.

“My swelling was crazy when it first happened. It definitely went down a lot. It’s back to normal size,” Still said. “The main focus now is getting all my motion back and getting the strength back. Once that happens, I’ll be back out there.”

With Still remaining sidelined, Thompson will be the main guy but Wallace Gilberry and Margus Hunt will also see some snaps inside.

Gilberry has plenty of experience playing inside from when he was in a 3-4 scheme in Kansas City. Hunt would play inside only on passing downs and in nickel packages, like he did against Miami. He acknowledged that there is still an adjustment because he has spent most of his time here learning how to play defensive end.

Kheeston Randall, who was signed on Tuesday, was on the practice field this week but it remains to be seen how up to speed he can get.

Compared to the past two times Zimmer has had to deal with a run of injuries, the Bengals have the depth this time to promote guys on their roster, instead of having to go and look for a street free agent. More than ever, Zimmer will have to keep hammering home the team defense theme.

“Geno didn’t play every snap, so we had other guys playing. It’s not like, well maybe we were (lousy) those other times,” Zimmer said. “And Leon hasn’t played in four or five games now. He missed two earlier. Obviously we’d love to have those guys because they’re good guys and good players and fit into our system, but it is what it is. We’re not going to go cry and climb into a hole if we don’t have this guy and don’t have that guy. We’re going to do the best job we can.”

SERIES HISTORY: 35th regular-season meeting. Ravens lead series, 19-15. Baltimore has won four of the past five and have a 12-5 edge as the home team. Cincinnati has not won in Baltimore since 2009. The teams split their meetings last year with each winning on their home field.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--This week’s game marks the 29th time in franchise history the Bengals have faced a defending Super Bowl champion in the regular season. They have won three of the past four including a 31-13 victory over the Giants in Week 10 last year.

The Bengals are 10-18 after losing their first eight against defending champs. Against the Ravens, they are 1-1 after splitting the games in 2001.

--Cincinnati enters Sunday’s game third in red-zone touchdown percentage at 66.7 percent (16 of 24). In last week’s game against Miami they were 1 of 3 scoring touchdowns, including a 95-yard pick six by Andy Dalton. The Bengals have had four no scores in the past six games.

The Bengals will face the league’s second-best team in defensive red-zone percentage. The Ravens have allowed only seven touchdowns in 22 chances (31.8 percent).

--With his second red-zone interception in four games, Dalton has dropped from second to third in ratio of touchdowns to interceptions. In his three-year career, Dalton has thrown 45 touchdowns and two picks (22.5-to-1).

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers leads at 39.7-to-1 with Seattle’s Russell Wilson second at 28-to-1.

--If A.J. Green has another 100-yard game, he would set the club record with five straight. Green logged his fourth straight 100-yarder last week at Miami, joining Carl Pickens as the only receivers in team history to do that.

Green had a career-high 11 receptions against the Dolphins for 128 yards. Over the past four Green has 26 receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns.

--With defensive tackle Geno Atkins being placed on injured reserve, eight players are on IR with all of them being on defense. The scarier stat though is that 15.4 percent of the Bengals’ salary cap is tied up in players on IR ($20.7 million)

--Kevin Huber is tied for second in the league in differential between inside 20 punts and touchbacks. Huber is at plus-17 with 18 inside the 20 and a touchback, which is tied with Tennessee’s Brett Kern. Kansas City’s Dustin Colquitt leads at plus-21 (26 inside 20, 5 touchbacks).

BY THE NUMBERS: 14 -- Touchdown drives of 80 yards or more, including six of 90-plus. The Bengals the past two seasons had 19 touchdown drives of 80 or more (10 last season and nine in 2011).

QUOTE OF NOTE: “The parity across the league is really strong. Probably the most I’ve seen in my eight years here. Every team no matter what the record is inches away from being the opposite. If Buffalo catches some breaks they could be 7-1 or 8-0. The last half of the year is about taking care of our business.” -- Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth on the second half of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Geno Atkins was placed on injured reserve Monday, marking the eighth player that has gone on IR for the Bengals this season. All of them have been on defense. In getting his team to focus past that, coach Marvin Lewis pointed out that the past four Super Bowl champions had double-digit people on IR the year they won.

If the Bengals were to make a move to add a linebacker or defensive back, the one area they might look is wide receiver, where they have seven now that Andrew Hawkins has been moved to the active roster after starting the year on IR/designated for return.

Leon Hall has had surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Renowned foot surgeon James Amis, who did the same procedure on Hall two years ago, performed the surgery. The hope is that Hall can be back for the first practice of training camp in late July.

INJURY IMPACT

--OT Andrew Whitworth wasn’t listed on Friday’s injury report after missing practice earlier in the week due to a non-injury related reason. After missing last week’s game due to a knee injury, he remains probable.

--LB Michael Boley (hamstring) was listed as doubtful after not practicing all week.

--RB Giovani Bernard was limited after missing the fourth quarter of the Miami game due to a rib injury. He is questionable for the Baltimore game after taking part in limited practice all week.

--TE Jermaine Gresham (groin) was listed as questionable after sitting out Friday’s practice.

--OG Kevin Zeitler (hamstring) was listed as probable after returning to full practice Friday.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Andrew Hawkins saw only six offensive snaps but did have a 10-yard reception during the second half.

--K Mike Nugent has made his last three kicks from beyond 50 yards, including a 54-yarder last week at Miami.

GAME PLAN: The Bengals had success on third down last week against Miami as Andy Dalton was 10 of 15 for 173 yards on that down. Expect a game plan similar to last week where the Bengals tried to be conservative on the ground on first and second downs before finding favorable passing matchups on third.

On defense, the Bengals have to tighten up on run defense, especially up in the middle with the absences of Atkins and Maualuga. They allowed 157 yards against Miami last week, which is the second most rushing yards they’ve allowed this season.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Ravens OT Eugene Monroe vs. Bengals DE Michael Johnson -- Monroe has played better the past couple weeks after being acquired in a trade from the Jaguars. Johnson has only 2.5 sacks but one came last week against the Dolphins. He needs to be more of a force outside with the Atkins injury. He has had plenty of pass pressures but hasn’t been able to finish sacks.