Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Through 10 games, the Cincinnati Bengals running game has had mixed results. They have the sixth most carries in the league but going into Sunday’s game against Cleveland, they are 18th in the league, averaging 108.1 yards per game.

They also haven’t had a 100-yard runner, marking the first time since 1997 they have gone this late in the season without having one. It was also that season when they didn’t have one the entire year.

“It’s not where we want it to be, no question about that. It’s not where I think we can be,” running backs coach Hue Jackson said. “I don’t see what I‘m accustomed to seeing.”

In Jackson’s two years with the Raiders, their running game was ranked second and seventh.

There are some areas where the run game has shown improvement. According to STATS LLC, they are 12th in quality rush percentage at 47.22 percent after being at 45.6 percent last season. The stuff percentage -- carries that are no gains or negative yards -- is also down to 15.43 percent.

The biggest disappointment though is in explosive runs with only seven gains of 15 yards or more, which is 24th in the league. Two came in last Sunday’s overtime loss Baltimore.

Going into Sunday’s game, the Bengals have averaged 33 carries and 141.5 rushing yards the past two weeks, but they’ve been overtime losses to Miami and Baltimore. That is their best stretch since Weeks 5 and 6 when they averaged 40 carries and 163.5 yards in wins over New England and Buffalo.

It was late last season though that BenJarvus Green-Ellis started to surge, with four 100-yard games in a five-week span. With plenty of teams stacking eight men in the box, Green-Ellis said they has to be a better job of attacking the play.

“Whatever is called, attack that. We have to be on the same page and everyone has to see things through the same set of eyes,” he said. “If we can do that, it doesn’t matter if they put eight, nine (in the box) if we’re clicking on all cylinders. It’s that time right now that we all have to be doing the right thing at the right time.”

Last year, Green-Ellis was the workhorse back due to injuries but pairing him with Giovani Bernard has kept him fresher. The amount of touches for both is also fairly even with Green-Ellis having 142 (140 carries, two receptions) and Bernard 133 (95 carries, 38 receptions).

“I truly believe as you go through the rest of the season that’s what’s going to have a chance to carry you,” he said. “We can keep continuing to build that part of the offense so when that time comes we can dictate what we want to do rather than people dictating to us. We have two fine runners and at the end of the day we’re going to have to ride them both.”

Getting the run game going could be a tough task this week. Cleveland comes into the game with the league’s fourth-ranked run defense and has allowed only 3.9 yards per carry. Under Marvin Lewis though, the Bengals have had success on the ground against the Browns. Of the 21 Battle of Ohio games with Lewis as coach, the Bengals have had a 100-yard rusher in 11 of them but none in the past three.

Said Green-Ellis of the Browns defense: “They’re a very gap-sound defense. So if the linebacker scrapes over the top, then the defensive linemen will stay home, and vice versa. They come downhill and get off those double-team blocks and the point of attack is always right at about the line of scrimmage or two yards behind it. They create places where we have to create movement in there. So we’re going to have to do a good job of being very physical and attacking.”

SERIES HISTORY: 81st regular-season meeting. Bengals lead series, 42-38. Browns have won two straight and are looking for their first series sweep since 2002. Teams have split three of the past four years.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Bengals have dominated the “Battle of Ohio” since Marvin Lewis became head coach in 2003. They are 14-7 and have won eight of the 10 games played at Paul Brown Stadium, including the last four.

It is under Lewis that the Bengals went out to a six-game lead in the series, which is the largest advantage by either side, until the Browns won the last two.

--For the first time in franchise history, the Bengals have played two consecutive overtime games. Were Sunday’s game to go into OT, it would be the first time in NFL history a team has played in three straight.

The three overtime games by the Bengals this season is also a franchise record. The Bengals and Browns have gone to an extra period four times, splitting 2-2. The most recent was a 23-20 Bengals win at Cleveland in 2009. The Bengals are 16-13-1 all-time in overtime.

--The Bengals have three players with six touchdowns or more -- halfback Giovani Bernard and wide receiver Marvin Jones each have seven, while A.J. Green has six. Their paces for 16 games would give the Bengals three players in double figures in TDs for the first time in franchise history.

Only twice have the Bengals had two players in double figures in TDs. In 1988, FB Ickey Woods had 15 and HB James Brooks had 14. In 1985, Brooks had 12 and FB Larry Kinnebrew had 10.

--The defense enters Sunday’s game ranked fourth in the league overall, allowing 311.4 yards per game. If they finish the year fourth, it would tie the 2009 ranking as the highest since 1984. The Bengals led the league in total defense in 1983, allowing just 270.4 yards per game.

--After averaging 49.8 yards per game in an early-season stretch, A.J. Green has five straight 100-yard games, which is a team record, and is averaging 130.4 yards per game in that span. Green leads the league in receiving yards (1,013) and in yards per game (101.3). He is second in receptions with 65, which is two behind Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown.

--With two games of a passer rating lower than 60, Andy Dalton has dropped to fifth in the AFC in passer rating (86.7) after being third last week. In the NFL rankings, Dalton slipped from ninth place to 14th.

Dalton though is ranked second in the AFC in completions (239) and passing yards (2,861). He’s tied for second in the conference in touchdown passes with 18.

BY THE NUMBERS: 14-5 -- The Bengals record in games with orange jerseys, which they are wearing this week. Orange is designated as the team’s “specialty jersey” and can be worn only twice a year, which usually happens in home games.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “I told you, that’s what happens. It’s amazing how that happens. As Si (a character on Duck Dynasty) told me, I‘m not as dumb as I look.” -- Marvin Lewis, on receivers making other plays to take the pressure of A.J. Green.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Linebacker Vinny Rey, who became the first player in team history to get three sacks and an interception in the same game, is expected to get one more start at middle linebacker with Rey Maualuga still out due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Devon Still is also expected to be out one more week with a dislocated elbow.

On offense, tight end Jermaine Gresham missed the Baltimore game due to a groin injury suffered in practice last week. He’s questionable for Sunday.

INJURY IMPACT

--LB Vontaze Burfict (knee) returned to full practice Friday and will play against the Browns.

--OG Kevin Zeitler (foot) was ruled out vs. the Browns after not practicing all week.

--LB Rey Maualuga is likely to miss his third straight game due to a knee injury. He’s officially listed as doubtful and could be ready in time for the Dec. 1 game at San Diego.

--DT Devon Still will miss his fourth straight game due to an elbow injury but could be back for the Dec. 1 game at San Diego.

--C Kyle Cook (shoulder) was limited in practice again Friday but listed as probable.

--DT Brandon Thompson (ankle) returned to full practice Friday and is listed as probable.

--S Chris Crocker (hamstring) was listed as doubtful after sitting out practice all week.

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Cedric Peerman could see some carries during the last six games of the season. Peerman has been relegated to special teams so far.

--WR Andrew Hawkins could see some time as punt returner. Brandon Tate has taken almost all of the punts the past three games after Adam Jones moved into one of the starting spots at cornerback. Tate and Jones were splitting punt return duties until Leon Hall got hurt.

--OT Andrew Whitworth could move to guard due to injuries with Anthony Collins getting the start at left tackle.

GAME PLAN: The Bengals did not score any touchdowns in the first game against Cleveland as they were unable to sustain anything on offense. Receivers other than A.J. Green have to step up like they did during the four-game winning streak. Andy Dalton also has to stop a run of six interceptions and 10 sacks the past two games.

On defense, a big point of emphasis will be avoiding giving up the big play. Josh Gordon was able to slip past the cornerbacks for a couple big receptions in the first game. The Browns also had two drives of 90-plus yards in the first meeting, something that had not been done against a Mike Zimmer defense since 2007.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bengals WR A.J. Green vs. Browns CB Joe Haden -- In their previous four matchups Haden has had the edge because he is one of the more physical corners that Green will face. Haden definitely had the edge in the first matchup when he had a physical tackle of Green during the second quarter. Green admitted after the game that the hit did get into this head. Green does have one touchdown against Haden, which came in the 2011 season opener on a quick snap.