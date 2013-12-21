Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Considering what a stickler he is for technique, you would expect Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer to be a little upset over his unit’s performance the past couple games. Instead as he prepares for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Zimmer is rather sedate and philosophical.

Zimmer sees it as not just confined to the Bengals. He said that he has seen a bunch of bad tackling throughout the league over the past month.

“Most of the tackles you miss are open-field tackles. Or you’re not in the right position,” Zimmer said. “It’s not because guys don’t want to or not good enough athletes. They either get in bad position on the ball carrier or they’re late getting there.”

According to STATS LLC, the Bengals have had 16 missed tackles the past two weeks -- eight against Indianapolis and eight in last week’s loss against Pittsburgh. Not a good trend for a team that holds a slim one-game lead in the AFC North. The Bengals can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Miami loss and the division with a win and Baltimore loss.

Going into Week 14, the most missed tackles the Bengals had in a game was six in Week 7 at Detroit. They were averaging 4.3 per game at that point. With 67 missed tackles on the season, they are fourth in the AFC according to STATS and tied for 13th in the league.

One reason for the high number is plenty of missed tackles in the open field. Against the Steelers it was particularly on the edges.

“Sometimes it’s the guys you’re going against are pretty good and quick,” Zimmer said. “Tackling is a lot about, ‘I got this shoulder, he’s got that shoulder.’ And the one-on-ones is knowing where your help is and being in the right position and being close. It’s a lot easier to miss a tackle from here to the door than if I‘m from me to you. I can make that tackle in the phone booth.”

Making tackles will be essential this week considering All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson is coming to town. Peterson is second in the league in rushing, trailing Philadelphia’s LeSean McCoy by 121 yards. Peterson missed last week’s game against the Eagles due to a foot injury, but is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday.

According to STATS, Peterson is second in the league with 16 broken tackles on rushing plays. Green Bay’s Eddie Lacy leads with 18.

“He’s got great vision, excellent acceleration. He’s a power runner and his feet never stop going,” Zimmer said. “When you are talking about Sanders, Emmitt Smith’s and Jim Brown’s they are all in the same group.”

The big key this week in stopping Peterson is not to try and cut-tackle him. That mostly fails since defenders are not getting their arms and shoulder pads on Peterson in trying to get him down.

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 6-5. Bengals are 5-1 in games played in Cincinnati. Minnesota won the most recent meeting, 30-10, which was in Week 13 of 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--Under head coach Marvin Lewis, the Bengals are 9-2 against teams from the NFC North, with one of those losses happening against Minnesota. They are 2-1 this season after losing to Chicago in the opener and then defeating Green Bay (Week 3) and Detroit (Week 7).

--In their last 21 home games against NFC teams, the Bengals are 14-6-1 with all but one of those games having been played under Lewis. They are 1-0 this season after rallying to beat Green Bay in Week 3.

Going back a bit farther, the Bengals are 25-13-1 at home against the NFC since 1993. In a 1995 game against the Vikings at Riverfront Stadium, they tied the biggest comeback in franchise history when they rallied from 21 down (24-3) for a 27-24 win at Riverfront Stadium.

--This week’s game will mark the 21st time for the Bengals to face a team whose head coach is a former Bengals assistant coach or head coach. Minnesota head coach Leslie Frazier was Bengals defensive coordinator in 2003-04.

The Bengals are 10-10 in previous games against their coaching alumni. However, this is the first game since 1997 where they have faced one of their own. The most recent was 1997 when Lindy Infante was head coach of the Colts. The Bengals won that game 28-13.

In talking about Frazier, Lewis acknowledged that Frazier’s two years as defensive coordinator could have gone better.

“Obviously it was a few years ago. A difficult thing transpired then, and probably more my fault than Leslie‘s. Actually it was all my fault more than Leslie‘s, but he’s gone on to do great,” Lewis said. “I‘m very happy for him. I can’t say enough about what he’s done and the opportunity he’s earned himself and he’s done a great job of. It’s unfortunate what happens in coaching.”

--Over the last three games, the Bengals have scored touchdowns on nine of their last 10 red-zone opportunities. The only one that didn’t result in a touchdown was when the Bengals ran out the clock against San Diego on Dec. 1.

They are second in the league in red-zone touchdown percentage at 71.8 percent. Denver leads the league at 78.3 percent. The defense is ranked ninth, holding opponents to a touchdown 53.1 percent of the time.

--Dating back to last season, the Bengals have won seven straight at home. They are 6-0 this season for the first time since 1988. In addition to 1988, the Bengals have been unbeaten at home twice in the regular season. They were 4-0 in strike-shortened ‘82 and 7-0 in ‘73.

The seven-game win streak is a team-high under Lewis and since the Bengals moved into Paul Brown Stadium in 2000. The franchise record is 10, which includes all of 1988 and the first two games of ‘89.

BY THE NUMBERS: 113.9 - QB Andy Dalton’s passer rating against NFC teams this season. He has completed 70 of 95 passes for 889 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “We have to take care of our business. If we don’t we’ll all be upset. You’ll be tired of looking at me and I’ll be tired of looking at you.” - Coach Marvin Lewis on the message for the last two games.

AFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Denver - playoff spot; Indianapolis - AFC South; Kansas City - playoff spot

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches AFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) DEN win + KC loss

Denver clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win + KC loss + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss + IND loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + BAL loss

Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + MIA loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

1) BAL win + MIA loss + SD loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss + CIN loss

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

With Kevin Huber being placed on injured reserve due to a broken jaw and fractured vertebra in his neck, Shawn Powell was signed to be the new punter. Powell was with Buffalo last season and part of this year. He was released after the Bills’ Week 5 game against Cleveland when Travis Benjamin set a Browns record with 179 yards on punt returns.

For the season, Powell was averaging 46.1 yards gross but only 35.2 net yards. In 18 career games, all with Buffalo, Powell averaged 44.7 yards gross and 38.3 net. Of his 100 punts, 33 landed inside the 20.

Kevin Zeitler was full participation in practice last week but did not return to his starting spot at right guard. Mike Pollak has started four straight games since Zeitler’s foot injury and Lewis has indicated that might remain the case again this week.

Said Lewis of Zeitler: “Although he suited up the last two weeks, we’ve got to make sure he feels good and ready to go.”

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Jayson DiManche saw a season-high 20 snaps in last week’s game against Pittsburgh and could see more on Sunday due to injuries at linebacker.

--DE Wallace Gilberry continues to play both inside and outside and leads the team in sacks with 7.5.

--S Shawn Williams leads special teams in tackles with 12. He has seen few snaps on defense.

INJURY IMPACT

--LB James Harrison did not practice after suffering a concussion against the Steelers. Harrison is still under the protocol and is questionable for this week’s game.

--DE Carlos Dunlap suffered a concussion on the last play of the Steelers game and is under the protocol. Since he does have a concussion history, he is doubtful for this week’s game.

--CB Terence Newman is likely out for the second straight game due to a knee injury. Lewis has liked the progress Newman has made from the injury but will continue to stress caution.

--OG Kevin Zeitler was limited due to a foot injury but is probable for Sunday’s game.

--TE Jermaine Gresham suffered a hip injury during the Steelers game but was full participation in practice on Wednesday.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle)

--DOUBTFUL: TE John Carlson (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Asiata (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (groin, foot)

--PROBABLE: CB Chris Cook (knee), LB Larry Dean (knee), G Brandon Fusco (knee), RB Toby Gerhart (hamstring), LB Chad Greenway (wrist), LS Cullen Loeffler (hand), CB Marcus Sherels (shoulder), S Harrison Smith (toe)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: P Kevin Huber (jaw, neck)

--DOUBTFUL: CB Terence Newman (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Carlos Dunlap (concussion), LB James Harrison (concussion), DT Devon Still (back), T Andrew Whitworth (concussion), G Kevin Zeitler (foot)

--PROBABLE: TE Jermaine Gresham (abdomen)

GAME PLAN:

After the run game sputtered against the Steelers, expect the Bengals to try to be more balanced on offense. The Vikings come into the game ranked 31st in total defense and 30th against the pass, so there may be some opportunities for Dalton and the passing game to attack the Vikings deep. A.J. Green already has four receptions of 25-plus yards against NFC teams this season.

Defensively, the Vikings do pose a couple of matchup problems. Adrian Peterson has rushed for 200 yards in two games against a Mike Zimmer defense while the receivers can be physical. If the Bengals stack the box and try to shut down the run game, Jerome Simpson and Cordarrelle Patterson can beat them deep.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Bengals WR A.J. Green vs. Vikings CB Shaun Prater -- Green had nine catches last week against the Steelers but his longest reception went for 19 yards. He has two touchdowns in the past three games and is back on pace for his first 100-catch season. With Chris Cook possibly out due to a foot injury, Prater could be asked to step into the spotlight again. He had an interception in last week’s win over Philadelphia and has experience going against Green as he was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round last year. Prater was released at the end of camp earlier this season.

--Bengals CB Adam Jones vs. Vikings WR Greg Jennings -- Jones was targeted five times last week and gave up four receptions but they only totaled 14 yards. On the one target that wasn’t completed, he intercepted it. Jennings will make his 100th start this week and had a career-high 11 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown last week. He can get open a variety of different ways but Jones has improved his technique since becoming a starter after Leon Hall’s season-ending injury.