Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Bengals look for different playoff result

Exactly a year after the Cincinnati Bengals were knocked out of the playoffs at Houston, they will face the San Diego Chargers in an AFC Wild Card round game Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati insists things are different this time, and in many ways they are right. They are ranked in the top 10 in offense and defense (only New Orleans can also lay claim to that), host a playoff game for the first time since 2009 and have a three-game winning streak against the Chargers.

However, until quarterback Andy Dalton proves he can win a postseason game, the doubts remain on how good this team can be.

In two postseason games, Dalton is 41 of 72 for 384 yards with no touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 48.6. The two most memorable plays are J.J. Watt’s Pick Six two years ago and Dalton overthrowing A.J. Green for what would have been a touchdown in the fourth quarter last year. The Bengals have not scored an offensive touchdown in their last seven postseason quarters.

“Offensively, I don’t think we’ve done very well, but we haven’t put a pretty complete game together,” Dalton said. “This is the time. What you’ve done in the regular season doesn’t matter anymore; it’s all about what you’re doing now. It’s the team that gets hot that ends up winning it all. We’ve got to play to our potential and good things are going to happen for us.”

In December, Dalton completed 63 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions (four came in last week’s win over Baltimore). He was sacked only three times and had a passer rating of 97.3. There was also a span when the Bengals had 14 straight red zone possessions with a touchdown.

That’s quite a change from last December when Dalton had only four touchdowns, five interceptions and a rating of 71.3.

In an AFC playoff field that includes Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers, Dalton and Kansas City’s Alex Smith are vying for the title of most lightly-regarded quarterback in the conference. Smith has something though that Dalton doesn’t -- a playoff win.

In the two times the Bengals have faced the Chargers with Dalton under center, Cincinnati has won both. In the Week 13 game at San Diego, Dalton was 14 of 23 for 190 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Already this season Dalton has won matchups against Rivers, Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers. He is also the fourth drafted quarterback to lead his team to the postseason three straight years along with setting single-season franchise records for touchdown passes (33) and passing yards (4,296). All of that doesn’t matter though unless they can win in the playoffs.

“I feel great about where Andy is right now. He just keeps playing and is really unflappable,” Lewis said. “He is in a good spot as we move forward. We just have to coach better and play better as we move forward.”

SERIES HISTORY:34th meeting. Chargers lead series, 19-14. The Bengals have won three straight, including a 17-10 decision on Dec. 1 in San Diego. There has been one postseason meeting -- the 1981 AFC Championship Game where the Bengals posted a 27-7 victory to go to their first Super Bowl.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--Tight end Tyler Eifert returned to practice Thursday as the team prepares for its first-round playoff game Sunday against the visiting San Diego Chargers.

Eifert had been nursing a neck injury, and his return gives the Bengals a full complement at that position. Jermaine Gresham (hamstring) came back to practice on Wednesday.

The Bengals played without Eifert and Gresham in Week 17 in their 34-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Eifert has been out since suffering a stinger in Week 16.

Wide receiver A.J. Green was also back at practice Thursday. Green sat out Wednesday’s session with a knee injury.

--The Bengals went 8-0 at home in the regular season for only the second time in franchise history. The other was in 1988 when they advanced to Super Bowl XXIII.

Overall, it was the fourth time they were unbeaten at home. The others were the 1982 strike season (4-0) and 1973 (7-0).

The Bengals have won nine home games in a row, dating back to the 2012 season finale vs. Baltimore. That is a team-high in the Marvin Lewis era (2003-present), as well as the Paul Brown Stadium era (2000-present). The club record for consecutive home games won is 10, comprising the 8-0 mark in 1988 and the first two games of ‘89.

--This marks the 18th postseason game in franchise history. The Bengals are 5-11 and 1-5 in either Wild Card or first-round games. They are 5-2 in home playoff games.

--Andy Dalton has a .625 career winning percentage as Cincinnati’s starter (30-18). His win percentage is the best in franchise history for any QB with 10 more starts. Ken Anderson stands second at .529 (91-81).

The only Bengals QB to post a better win percentage had only seven starts to his credit. That was Turk Schonert, who in between 1980-89 went 5-2 for a .714 percentage.

--The Bengals finished third in total defense and first in the AFC. That is their highest ranking in both since they led the league in 1983. They were also 10th in offense, breaking a five-year streak where they were 20th or worse. New Orleans is the only other team to be in the top 10 in both offense and defense.

--For the first time in franchise history, the Bengals had two players in double digits in receiving touchdowns. A.J. Green had 11 and Marvin Jones 10. In 2007, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Chris Henry each had nine.

BY THE NUMBERS: 22 -- Seasons since the Bengals have won a postseason game. That is the longest current streak in the league and tied for seventh longest in NFL history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to go win. Until you win, it gives people something to talk about and write about. That’s all. I just told our guys, ‘Don’t worry about that.’ Some of them have been here one year, two years, three years, maybe. I said, ‘Don’t worry about that. You’ve got to play. What we did in San Diego doesn’t matter now. What we did out here doesn’t matter now. We’re starting from scratch. We’ve got to be the best team for the next five weeks and we’ll be fine.'” -- Marvin Lewis on trying to win a postseason game.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

QUESTIONABLE:DT Sean Lissemore (shoulder), WR Eddie Royal (toe).

PROBABLE: RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), DE Kendall Reyes (ankle).

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DOUBTFUL: CB Terence Newman (knee).

QUESTIONABLE: C Kyle Cook (foot), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), DE Wallace Gilberry (concussion), TE Jermaine Gresham (hamstring).

PROBABLE: T Anthony Collins (ankle), S Chris Crocker (knee), WR A.J. Green (knee), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (illness), LB Vincent Rey (ankle), T Andre Smith (ankle), T Andrew Whitworth (ankle).

--After Shawn Powell fired a 10-yard punt into the stands, the Bengals signed Zoltan Mesko to take his place. Mesko punted in six postseason games during his three seasons with the Patriots. He was with Pittsburgh earlier this season.

With Alex Smith being placed on injured reserve, tight end Kevin Brock was signed. Brock was with Kansas City earlier this season and played in four games with three receptions for 27 yards. He also was with Buffalo in 2011. Billy Bajema, Colin Cochart and Steve Maneri were also in for tryouts.

PLAYER NOTES

--K Quinn Sharp was signed to a reserve/future contract. During the past preseason with Cincinnati he made both of his field goal attempts and all three extra points.EHe was waived on Aug. 26.

--C Trevor Robinson should see expanded snaps on Sunday at either center or guard. He played three-plus quarters against the Ravens.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR A.J. Green (knee) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday..

--OT Andrew Whitworth did not practice due to ankle injury but is probable for Sunday’s game. He was limited during the second half last week.

--OT Anthony Collins did not practice due to an ankle injury but is expected to start on Sunday.

--TE Tyler Eifert (neck) returned to practice Thursday..

--C Kyle Cook did not practice due to a foot injury and remains on crutches. He could be doubtful for the game.

--CB Terence Newman has missed the past three games due to an MCL sprain and remains questionable for Sunday’s game.

--DE Wallace Gilberry is under the concussion protocol after being injured in last Sunday’s game.

--OT Andre Smith did not practice due to ankle injury that he suffered in the Dec. 22 game against Minnesota but should play on Sunday.

--TE Jermaine Gresham was limited due to a hamstring but is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday.

GAME PLAN

The Chargers are ranked 29th against the pass but the Bengals had a lot of success with the run game in their win on Week 13. With weather conditions expected to be brisk on Sunday, they could go the same route again.

On defense, the big area of focus will be again be on tight end Antonio Gates along with attempting to limit yards after the catch. The Bengals were able to force Gates to commit two turnovers in the first meeting.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict vs. Chargers RB Danny Woodhead.

Burfict led the league in tackles but coaches say the major improvement in his game is being able to read pass games better along with being able to shed blocks. Woodhead is second in the league in receptions by a running back but is physical when he is in the open field.

--Bengals CB Adam Jones vs. Chargers WR Keenan Allen.

With many teams electing to double Gates or place their top corner on him, Allen has benefitted from a lot of single coverage. Allen had eight receptions for 106 yards in the first meeting but the Bengals did a good job in limiting yards after the catch. During the past foru games, Jones was targeted 27 times and gave up only 13 receptions and had an interception against Pittsburgh.