Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who has been dealing with a toe ailment, proclaimed himself ready for Sunday’s game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Green was limited in Thursday’s practice, but on Friday said he has “no soreness.”

He took part in only five plays in the victory over Atlanta last Sunday. In the season opener at Baltimore, he had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, down on the ground, it’s been 20 games since the Bengals had a 100-yard rusher, but it’s not necessarily a drought offensive coordinator Hue Jackson is in a huge hurry to see end.

That was evident late in Sunday’s 24-10 win against Atlanta. Even though starting tailback Giovani Bernard had 25 carries on 86 yards with 4:29 left, Jackson sent rookie Jeremy Hill out to start what would be the team’s final offensive series of the game.

”We have stars on our team and we respect that, but we have an offensive unit and what we’re trying to do is win as a unit,“ Jackson said. ”Whatever it takes to do that, that’s what we’ll do. We don’t care who it is.

“One game it might be Gio, the next game it might be Jeremy, A.J. (Green), (Mohamed) Sanu, whoever,” Jackson continued. “If you can make a play in the offense, we’ll give you a chance to make a play.”

Bernard finished with 90 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, while Hill rushed 15 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. And while the Bengals didn’t end the 100-yard rusher dry spell, they achieved something that went back even farther than 20 games with a team total of 170 yards that was the most since putting up 221 on Nov. 25, 2012 against Oakland, a span of 23 games.

Running the ball will be key again Sunday against a Tennessee team that ranks first in the NFL in passing defense.

Look for Jackson to find ways to get both Bernard and Hill involved again after failing to do so in the season opener when Bernard ran the ball 14 times while Hill only had four carries.

”The first game I didn’t do it as well,“ Jackson said. ”I’ll be the first to tell you I could have done it better. But last week I think I improved in that area, making sure (Hill) was out there and he made some plays.

“My comfortability with him, I had to talk to myself about,” he continued. “When you’ve been around a guy like Gio and his talents and what he’s able to bring to the team, you get used to that. But the other guy’s very talented, too. That’s why we drafted him.”

While many view the backs as a dynamically different duo, with the 5-foot-9, 208-pound Bernard being quicker and slicker while Hill (6-1, 238) is more straight-line and physical, Jackson said he sees more similarities than differences in the two.

And because both backs can be effective doing what the other one excels in, it keeps the entire playbook open for Jackson regardless of whether Bernard or Hill is in the game, a luxury the team has not had in recent years.

”I haven’t changed it if Jeremy’s in or if Gio’s in,“ Jackson said. ”I know people think I’ll run Jeremy more between the tackles than I will Gio. No. Gio’s a football player and he’d probably get mad at me if I didn’t run him between the tackles. That’s what he sees himself as - a running back.

“So our guys, whatever their name is, whatever it is they want to model themselves after, they’re just a tandem.”

SERIES HISTORY: 73rd regular-season meeting. Titans lead series, 39-32-1, and the Bengals have won three of the last four meetings. The most historic meeting between the two teams came in 1989 when Bengals coach Sam Wyche intentionally ran up the score on Jerry Glanville’s squad, then called the Houston Oilers, for a 61-7 triumph that still stands as the franchise record for margin of victory and is tied for the most points scored (61-7 win also against the Oilers in 1972).

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Bengals are just the second team since 1960 to not allow a sack or commit a turnover in the first two games of the season, joining the 2006 San Diego Chargers, who finished 14-2 that year.

“It’s huge to not have negative plays, especially in the passing game, and then to not give the (other) team the ball,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “It’s been a thing we’ve really prided ourselves on. That’s one of our top goals toward winning the game, and then no sacks, so we’ve done a good job of that obviously, and we’ve got to keep that going.”

The last time the Bengals went three consecutive games without a turnover was 1998.

“So far so good,” head coach Marvin Lewis said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t get better, though; even though we can’t expect to keep it all zeros. Taking care of the ball and protecting the quarterback are maybe the two things we preach above anything else.”

--The Bengals haven’t faced the Titans since 2011, but they certainly are familiar with Tennessee defensive coordinator Ray Horton, who was the defensive coordinator in Cleveland last year. In addition to the two games in 2013, Horton faced the Bengals -- the team he played for from 1983-88 and coached for from 1997-2000 -- as Arizona’s defensive coordinator in 2011.

“He’s done an excellent job,” Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said of Horton. “The defense in Arizona grew up and got turned around quickly, and then Cleveland a year ago, and now Tennessee. He’s installing his system and doing a great job getting guys to buy in and execute the system as they go. You’ll see the similarities between the Steelers, and what they do, and what Ray’s doing, but he’s got his own stamp on it, and they’re doing a nice job.”

--The Bengals have not had a home game blacked out locally since 2012, but there have been many weeks when the team has needed a 24-hour extension to sell out. Team ticket manager Andrew Brown has said sales have been slow this week and the modest streak is in jeopardy. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth has been vocal about the need for crowd support in the past, but he said you won’t hear that from him this year.

“Honestly any other year I’d probably sit here and complain about it or whine about it,” Whitworth said. “But this football team is so focused on winning. We set out at the beginning of the year with the goal of trying to win the Super Bowl, and that’s the only thing we really care about it. I can honestly say that about this team. Honestly we don’t care. We want to play and we want the people that want to be here to watch us play.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 - The composite point differential in 73 career games -- 72 regular season and one postseason -- between the two franchises, with the Bengals leading the Titans/Oilers 1,701 to 1,694.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m a low-key guy. He’s a young stallion. Yeah, I‘m the old guy around here.” -- 22-year-old running back Giovani Bernard comparing his non-existent touchdown celebrations to last week’s dancing antics of 21-year-old rookie Jeremy Hill.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Questionable: CB Jason McCourty (groin)

--Probable: RB Dexter McCluster (foot), QB Charlie Whitehurst (right finger), LB Wesley Woodyard (ankle)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--Out: WR Marvin Jones (foot), TE Alex Smith (biceps)

--Doubtful: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), DT Brandon Thompson (knee), G Kevin Zeitler (calf)

--Probable: DE Carlos Dunlap (knee), WR A.J. Green (toe), G Mike Pollak (knee), T Andrew Whitworth (knee), S Shawn Williams (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Giovani Bernard is coming off a career performance in which he set personal highs in rushes (27), touches (32), total yards (166) and longest reception (46).

--RG Kevin Zeitler injured his right calf Sunday against Atlanta and has been on crutches and in a walking boot all week, making it unlikely he will play.

--S Reggie Nelson has sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

--S George Iloka recorded two interceptions Sunday against Atlanta, doubling his season total from 2013.

GAME PLAN: Look for the Bengals to piggy-back off last week’s success running the ball and hit the Titans with a heavy dose of Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill. Even if Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green is healthy enough to play, the Bengals would rather not overwork him with the bye week looming. A grinder of a game also will benefit the Bengals defense.

While it’s not an explosive Tennessee offense they are facing, shortening the game is in the Bengals’ best interest with the likely absence of middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion). In the five quarters Burfict has played this season, Cincinnati’s opponents have scored three points. In the three quarters Burfict has missed, the Bengals have surrendered 23 points.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Titans DE Jurrell Casey, who has two sacks and four quarterback hits through the first two games, vs. Bengals LG Clint Boling, who has not allowed a sack since Week 16, 2012.

--Titans RB Shonn Greene, who has rushed for 267 yards (5.1 average) in three career games against Cincinnati, vs. Bengals MLB Vinny Rey, who likely will be filling in for concussed Pro Bowler Vontaze Burfict.