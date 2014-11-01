Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will be active for Sunday’s game barring any setbacks after completing his third practice of the week Friday.

Running back Giovani Bernard missed Friday’s workout with a hip injury and isn’t expected to play, giving rookie Jeremy Hill his first career start.

Green, sidelined for the past three games with a toe injury, could be on a snap count but head coach Marvin Lewis said the Pro Bowl receiver would not return unless he was ready to play.

Mohamed Sanu emerged as the leading receiver for quarterback Andy Dalton while Green was sidelined.

”It’s up to when he’s physically ready to go,“ Lewis said midweek. ”That decision is not in my hands. When he is significantly healed, he’ll be ready to play. He’ll know it, I’ll know it, and then he’ll be ready to move forward.

“He’s had the best people in the world -- at least in our country -- examine this, and they’ve been consistent with their message to him,” Lewis continued. “He’s seen the people that every NFL player sees, every professional athlete sees, and they’ve been consistent with the message, and so we’ve felt pretty good about that.”

--Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday morning and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville and likely will miss next week’s Thursday night game against Cleveland.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said doctors found a floating mass in Burfict’s knee Monday morning after the linebacker suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win against Baltimore.

”We thought it was initially a bruise to the knee,“ Lewis said. ”When they did further studies on Monday morning they found out he had a little rock in there we had to clean out.

“It’s something that can float in there,” Lewis added. “The problem is, if it locks in the joint, then your leg locks. There’s also the fact that if you leave it in there and you try to play, which is what his initial thought was, you can do some further damage. That’s why the best thing to do is to bite the bullet right now and have it removed and get him back and rehab him and get him healthy the rest of the way.”

Lewis said he thinks Burfict has a chance to be back for the Nov. 16 game at New Orleans.

The Bengals have grown accustomed to not having Burfict on the field. He left the first two games of the season with concussions and missed the next two games. He started and finished the Carolina game Oct. 12, but a neck injury forced him out of the Indianapolis game in the first quarter Oct. 19.

He has played just 223 of a possible 391 snaps this season.

“He’s been out of the lineup all year, so the next guy’s going to come in and play,” defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. “You try to get used to guys going in and out. The next guy’s got to go in and perform and we can’t drop off at any level. Obviously Vontaze is a great player and we’re going to miss him because he’s one of the pillars of our defense. But we’ve got to move forward and Jacksonville’s not going to feel bad for us.”

Especially not if Green returns to an offense that has put together two impressive games and one clunker during his three-week absence.

While a decision won’t be made until later in the week, Green sounded optimistic after practicing for the first time since re-aggravating his right big toe injury Oct. 8.

“I think I’ll be fine,” he said after practice. “I’ll take it day by day and see how it goes. I have to take care of my body. I have a long career ahead of me, and I don’t want anything lingering on and be something serious when I could have rested and had it be better.”

Green was listed as limited on the injury report.

“I did a little bit,” Green said. “Some individual drills, some routes. I feel good.”

Cincinnati may not need Green against the 1-7 Jaguars. And with a key divisional contest against Cleveland looming four days later, resting one more game may not be a bad idea. But the Bengals are not looking at it that way. Both Lewis and Green said if the wide receiver is healthy enough to play, he will be on the field Sunday.

SERIES HISTORY: 20th regular-season meeting. Jaguars lead series, 11-8, but the Bengals have won the last three. The most historic meeting between these two teams was in 2001 when the Bengals tied a franchise record with eight sacks of Mark Brunell in a 14-10 loss.

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Bengals may be in first place in the AFC North, but they don’t exactly have to pull out the binoculars to see the bottom of the division.

All four teams in the division have winning records, with Cincinnati (4-2-1) holding a narrow lead on Baltimore (5-3), Pittsburgh (5-3) and Cleveland (4-3).

“We know that we’re always battling Pittsburgh and Baltimore, and Cleveland might be the most talented team in the division,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “There are four very good teams that are going to play physical and tough, and you’ve got to play your best football. That means taking care of the football, it means being efficient on defense, getting off the field, and when you get opportunities to take the ball away on defense you’ve got to make them.”

The is the first time since the AFC North Division was founded in 2002 that all four teams have been above .500 after Week 8. And it’s the first time it’s happened in any division since 2008 when the New York Giants (6-1), Washington (6-2), Dallas (5-3) and Philadelphia (4-3) had winning records in the NFC East.

--Safety Reggie Nelson will get to face his former team for the third time Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Paul Brown Stadium, but it’s not a topic he’s too fond of discussing.

“That’s old, old news,” Nelson said Wednesday when asked about facing the Jaguars. “It’s just another game I got to prepare for and do my job. That’s been long gone since I became a Bengal. This is where I‘m at, and that’s it.”

Jacksonville selected Nelson in the first round of the 2007 draft with the 21st overall pick, but the Jaguars traded him to the Bengals a few days before the 2010 season began.

Nelson has played in 71 of 74 games for Cincinnati since, including victories at Jacksonville in 2012 (27-10) and 2011 (30-20). The Jaguars traded him to the Bengals for cornerback David Jones and a conditional pick that ended up being Jeris Pendleton.

Jones played 21 games for the Jaguars over two seasons, registering 34 tackles with one interception, while Pendleton has played five games in three seasons with Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

In Nelson’s four-plus seasons in Cincinnati, he has 354 tackles, including a team-high 48 this year, 13 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 5.5 sacks.

BY THE NUMBERS: 8-0 - Bengals record when quarterback Andy Dalton rushes for a touchdown.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those are the dangerous teams. I know because back in the day we were one of those teams that were striving just to get a win.” -- DT Domata Peko talking about 1-7 Jacksonville.

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: CB Will Blackmon (finger), DE Andre Branch (groin)

--Questionable: LB Dekoda Watson (hamstring)

--Probable: CB Dwayne Gratz (groin), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), T Luke Joeckel (concussion), WR Cecil Shorts (groin)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--Out: RB Giovani Bernard (hip), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee)

--Doubtful: CB Darqueze Dennard (hamstring), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), G Kevin Zeitler (calf)

--Questionable: WR A.J. Green (toe), DT Brandon Thompson (knee)

--Probable: LB Jayson DiManche (shoulder), DE Carlos Dunlap (illness), CB Terence Newman (back), DT Domata Peko (toe), G Mike Pollak (knee), T Andre Smith (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR A.J. Green (toe) returned to practice Wednesday and despite being limited is optimistic he will play Sunday.

--LB Vontaze Burfict had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday and will not play Sunday.

--RB Giovani Bernard (hip/clavicle) did not practice Wednesday.

--RG Kevin Zeitler (calf) did not practice Wednesday.

--DE Carlos Dunlap (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

--LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday but was on the field for stretching. He’s probably still a couple of weeks away from returning.

--DT Domata Peko (toe) did not practice Wednesday.

--LB Jayson DiManche (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game early, and he likely will get the start for Vontaze Burfict at WIL backer.

--DT Brandon Thompson (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday and likely will return to action Sunday for the first time since Week 2.

--TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), who is on Injured Reserve-Return, has been eligible to return to practice since last week but has yet to do so.

GAME PLAN: Look for rookie running back Jeremy Hill to get his first taste of being a workhorse as opposed to a complement with starter Giovani Bernard bothered by a hip injury. The Bengals are trying to put a bigger emphasis on the running game, and Sunday could be a great time to do that if Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green returns from a toe injury and prevents Jacksonville from stacking the box. Defensively, the Bengals want to see more pressure from their front four, and this would seem to be the perfect time against a Jaguars offense that has surrendered 33 sacks.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who has thrown 12 interceptions and been sacked 18 times, vs. Bengals LB Vinny Rey, who will be responsible for getting the calls from the sideline and lining everyone up with Vontaze Burfict shelved with a knee injury.

--Bengals WR Mohamed Sanu, who has emerged as an explosive threat with A.J. Green out the last three games, vs. Jaguars CB Demetrius McCray, a second-year player who has done a solid job since taking over the starting job four weeks ago.