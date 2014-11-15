Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Fixing a leaking run defense wouldn’t normally seem like a top priority when heading to New Orleans to face Drew Brees, but the Saints have established a formidable ground game the last three weeks.

And the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been able to stop anyone.

Allowing 143 yards per game, the Bengals rank 31st in the league in run defense. Meanwhile the Saints have struck some rare balance by averaging 144.7 rushing yards in their last three games, with running back Mark Ingram hitting the 100-yard mark in all three.

“They’ve committed to the run,” Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. “That’s something that they’re doing good right now. And I don’t see them changing much. They’re riding (Ingram) pretty good. They can mix up the runs and passes and it makes them more effective.”

Part of the problem has been an oft-injured linebacker corps that has forced Guenther to mix and match all year. Only three times in nine games have Vontaze Burfict, Emmanuel Lamur and Rey Maualuga started as a group, and each time at least one of them was injured and unable to finish the game.

All totaled there have been five different starting combinations in nine games.

”We’ve had a number of different guys in there, that’s part of the issue,“ Guenther said. ”I can’t tell you how many different sets of linebackers and combinations we have had in there, so it’s something we have to work through.

“I know what it’s supposed to look like,” he added. “Obviously, if Rey comes back it will be a big help. That will clean some stuff up for us.”

Maualuga, the team’s middle linebacker and top run stopper, practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Oct. 12 against Carolina. Burfict has missed the last two games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Oct. 29, and he isn’t expected play Sunday.

Burfict also missed two games earlier in the season with a concussion and was forced to leave another three games early, twice for concussions and once for a neck injury.

Playing without their top two tacklers for much of the season, the Bengals have allowed 1,287 yards on the ground. They didn’t give up that many last season until the 14th game.

They have allowed at least 132 yards in six of their first nine games. The last time they gave up 132 yards six times in an entire season was 2004.

All of which makes Maualuga’s return Sunday so important.

“I hate talking about how I‘m going to be the one to come and spark and stop the run,” Maualuga said. “I‘m not saying it’s me, or I‘m not pointing anybody out, but what I‘m saying is you just can’t show up at practice just to practice and go home. Things have to change, and if you’re not going to do things they’re asking you to do, then you’re not going to play. Hopefully, that hits a couple of people and gets things changed around here.”

“I know it’s there in this defense, and it’s going to have to start today,” he continued. “The good thing about it is, it can get fixed. And it will get fixed. I promise you we won’t finish the season 31st against the run.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 6-6. The Bengals have a 3-2 edge in games played in New Orleans, including a 31-16 victory in 2006. One of the most memorable games in series history came in an otherwise forgettable season for the Bengals. They were 1-13 heading into their 2002 home finale against an 8-6 New Orleans squad. Cincinnati pulled off a 20-13 victory that cost the Saints a playoff berth and served as the final win in the head coaching career of Dick LeBeau, who was fired eight days later and replaced with Marvin Lewis.

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--Devon Still will do everything he can to ruin Sunday afternoon for New Orleans coach Sean Payton, but first the Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle wants to look the man in the eye and shake his hand.

Two months ago, when the Bengals announced they would be donating the money from sales of Still’s No. 75 jerseys to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in honor of his daughter Leah, who has Stage 4 cancer, Payton not only placed one of the first orders, but one of the biggest when he bought 100 of them.

“He’s basically what got the ball rolling with everything,” Still said. “A lot of the credit goes to him for what he did.”

When news of Payton’s purchase broke, orders started coming in from every state in the country and eventually topped 15,000, resulting in a check worth more than $1.3 million being presented to the hospital last Thursday night during the Bengals’ nationally televised game against the Browns.

“I talked to (Payton) on the phone when I was on Mike and Mike,” Still said, referring to the nationally syndicated radio show. “I had a chance to thank him for purchasing the jerseys. But you really can’t thank somebody the way you want to or are supposed to over the phone. It’s something you have to do face to face, so I‘m definitely looking forward to meeting him.”

Asked what he will say to Payton, Still replied, “I don’t know. Whatever comes to my mind, whatever comes from my heart. It’s not something I‘m going to practice before I meet him.”

--Three Bengals players who hail from Louisiana will be making a homecoming Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints.

“There will be a lot of people I know down there,” said left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a native of West Monroe, La.

“I don’t think they’ll be rooting for us, but they’ll be down there,” Whitworth added. “It will be fun. The last time I was there was my rookie year, as far as playing in the regular season. It will be a great opportunity to go back this year.”

Running back Jeremy Hill, a Baton Rouge native, also is getting a chance to return home as a rookie.

“I think my last ticket request was in the 40s or something crazy like that,” he said, adding that he usually gets two or three requests per game at Paul Brown Stadium.

“I try to do my best to make sure everyone dear and near to me get the opportunity to watch the game,” Hill added. “It’s going to be fun to play in front of my friends and family.”

Rookie wide receiver James Wright is from Buras, La.

Wright, Whitworth and Hill all played collegiately at LSU.

--Two Bengals players rank among the top 10 at their position in fan Pro Bowl voting.

Adam Jones is second among return specialists with 33,157 votes, trailing Atlanta’s Devin Hester (50,897). And Geno Atkins ranks ninth among defensive tackles.

Atkins is a two-time Pro Bowler, having gone in 2011 and 2012, while Jones has never been selected.

Fan voting continues through Dec. 15, and the Pro Bowl players will be announced Dec. 23.

BY THE NUMBERS: 12/2 - Touchdown/interception ratio posted by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in his last four games against NFC opponents.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got to cover him. Point blank. What do you want me to tell you?” -- Bengals defensive coordinator on what linebacker Emmanuel Lamur needs to do to be effective against New Orleans Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham.

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--Out: RB Giovani Bernard (hip), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee)

--Doubtful: T Andre Smith (ankle)

--Questionable: LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), CB Terence Newman (knee)

--Probable: TE Jermaine Gresham (thigh), CB Leon Hall (concussion), S Taylor Mays (foot), RB Cedric Peerman (knee), G Mike Pollak (knee)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--Out: RB Edwin Baker (concussion), RB Khiry Robinson (forearm), RB Pierre Thomas (rib, shoulder)

--Questionable: CB Keenan Lewis (knee), LB Curtis Lofton (knee), WR Robert Meachem (ankle)

--Probable: LB David Hawthorne (hand), RB Mark Ingram (shoulder), P Thomas Morstead (illness), T Zach Strief (chest)

--Running back Giovani Bernard was unable to practice Friday, putting him in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Bernard went through on-field rehab work for the third consecutive day as he continues to recover from a hip injury.

Bernard has missed the last two games with hip and clavicle issues suffered in Week 8. He has rushed for 446 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also has 22 receptions for 179 receiving yards.

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Leon Hall returned from concussion protocol and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after missing the Cleveland game.

--LB Rey Maualuga practiced for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Oct. 19 at Indianapolis and is expected to play Sunday at New Orleans.

--RT Andre Smith (ankle) returned to practice after missing the Cleveland game.

--LB Vontaze Burfict (knee) did not practice and is likely to miss Sunday’s game, which would be his third in a row since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Oct. 29.

--TE Jermaine Gresham (thigh) did not practice Wednesday.

--S Taylor Mays (foot) did not practice Wednesday.

--CB Terence Newman (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

--OL Mike Pollak (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The idea of Andy Dalton outdueling Drew Brees in a shootout is almost laughable, so the Bengals have to find a way to keep the game in the 20s. Dalton is coming off the worst game of his career and one of the worst in NFL history in which he completed 30.3 percent of his passes while posting a passer rating of 2.0. The responsibility for keeping the score manageable falls on the shoulders of Cincinnati’s beleaguered and injury-riddled linebacker corps. Cincinnati ranks 31st against the run, but the team has been burned by nearly every tight end it has faced this season, and Sunday’s opponent, Jimmy Graham, is the best in the league. Look for the Bengals to try to control the clock with a heavy dose of Jeremy Hill early, but if the defense can’t keep Brees and Co. from repeated visits to the end zone, that game plan -- and any hope of winning -- will go out the window.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bengals LB Emmanuel Lamur, who has faced a who’s who of NFL tight ends in his first year as starter, vs. Saints TE Jimmy Graham, who leads all NFL tight ends with 56 receptions.

--Bengals WR A.J. Green, who has just six catches for 67 yards in his two games since returning from a toe injury, vs. Saints CB Keenan Lewis, who has been outstanding in coverage in three of his last four games.

--Bengals C Russell Bodine, a rookie who has held his own in some hostile environments, vs. Saints DT Brodrick Bunkley, who will be aided by 72,000 throats.