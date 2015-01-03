Cincinnati Bengals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - INSIDE SLANT

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who did not practice Friday, is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Green, who was scheduled to visit an independent neuropsychologist on Friday, was seen at practice in sweats. The Bengals’ biggest receiving threat remains under the league-mandated concussion protocol.

“I can’t concern myself about it,” coach Marvin Lewis said about the protocol after practice. “Just when he gets cleared, he’ll be out there ready to go, full speed and playing.”

Green suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh last Sunday night. Green was hurt on a hit delivered by Steelers cornerback cornerback Antwon Blake and moments later by safety Mike Mitchell.

Green was already playing with a deep biceps bruise that Lewis said could be limiting Green, who had eight catches against the Steelers.

Green leads the Bengals with 69 receptions for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns but missed part or all of four games with a toe injury.

Green has 11 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in two career games against the Colts. He has 13 catches for 161 yards and no touchdowns in three career playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, the Bengals officially ruled out wide receivers James Wright (knee) and Dane Sanzenbacher (concussion) for Sunday’s game.

Sanzenbacher was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and replaced on the playoff roster by wide receiver Cobi Hamilton.

Tight end Jermaine Gresham (back) and running back Cedric Peerman (concussion, shoulder) were listed as questionable.

--No matter what happens Sunday in Indianapolis, the Cincinnati Bengals will make history.

If they can beat the Colts in a Wild-Card game at Lucas Oil Stadium, it will be the first road playoff win in franchise history.

If Bengals lose, they will be the first team in NFL history to lose in the first round of the playoffs four years in a row, while Bengals coach Marvin Lewis would join some dubious company as well by falling to 0-6 in the postseason.

That would tie him with Marty Schottenheimer, Jim Mora and Steven Owen for the most consecutive playoff losses; tie him with Schottenheimer for most consecutive playoff losses to start a career; and tie him with Owen for most consecutive playoff losses with one team.

All of which might explain why Lewis was a bit on edge at Wednesday’s press conference, which he demonstrated when the subject of never winning a playoff game came up about 30 seconds in.

“I‘m tired of answering the dumb question, all right,” he said, cutting off a reporter mid-question before quickly correcting himself.

”Excuse me, not a dumb question,“ Lewis said. ”I‘m tired of answering the very important question that I knew was going to be asked. It’s a very relevant question.

“We have to wait until Sunday to answer it again,” he added. “There you go.”

Lewis’ terse demeanor was in stark contrast to the persona he presented in the days leading up to last year’s first-round game against San Diego, when he was laughing and cracking jokes while being asked the same questions.

But if that was an attempt to lighten the mood and take some pressure off his players, it certainly didn’t work as the Bengals dropped a 27-10 decision to a San Diego team they had beaten a month earlier.

The disappointment of that loss on top of all of the others - Pittsburgh in 2005, the New York Jets in 2009, Houston in 2011 and 2012 - fostered a somber, morose mood that Lewis and many of the players said followed them for weeks afterward.

“Any time you lose, it hangs,” Lewis said. “Anytime you lose in the playoffs, it hangs. That’s regardless of when you lose. Unfortunately every year I’ve been in the NFL (playoffs) but one, I’ve lost.”

Lewis won a Super Bowl in Baltimore as defensive coordinator, and he said winning a title here - not just winning one playoff game - is the goal.

”There’s one bigger than this one,’ Lewis says. “In my mind, there’s a bigger one than this one. But you have to get this one before you get to that one.”

SERIES HISTORY: 29th meeting overall. The Colts lead the series 18-10, which includes a 27-0 victory earlier this year in Indianapolis and a 17-0 playoff victory in 1972, when the team was in Baltimore. That was the first playoff game in Bengals history, and it began what is still an active six-game road losing streak in the postseason.

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - NOTES, QUOTES

--2015 OPPONENTS: Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Houston Texans, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks. Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers.

--The Indianapolis Colts committed 15 turnovers in their final six games to finish with 31 for the season, ranking them tied for 29th in the league. And the 15 fumbles they lost were tied for most in the league.

“We’re aware of that,” Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. “They come in bunches. You don’t try to miss a tackle to try to strip a ball, but if the opportunity to do that is there, or to intercept a ball, we’ve got to do it.”

The Bengals defense finished tied for third in the league with 20 interceptions, “and we probably could have broken records if we’d just catch them all,” Guenther said.

Andrew Luck threw 16 interceptions this season, the second most of any quarterback in the playoffs. The playoff quarterback with more is Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton (17).

Running back Jeremy Hill is one of the leading candidates to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, but Wednesday’s announcement from the league office doesn’t make it sound as though he will get.

Despite running for at least 100 yards in three consecutive games, Hill finished behind New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his college roommate at LSU, for the Offensive Rookie of the Month award.

Beckham won the award for the second consecutive month, making him the odds-on favorite to take home the season award after posting 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns despite missing the first four games.

“I honestly would rather it be him,” said Hill, whose 1,124 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns lead all rookies.

“A lot of stuff comes with that stuff, and I really don’t like all that attention,” Hill added. “He can handle it a lot better than I can. If he gets is I will be definitely excited for him. We talk to each other every day,” he added. “It’s a really close relationship. We motivate each other. Every time I see him doing big things it makes me want to elevate my game up even more. We just push each other, man. That’s the way it’s been, especially in college when we were right next to each other it would be back and forth the whole game.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 8,764 - Number of days that will have passed since the Bengals’ last playoff win when they kick off against the Colts on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We owe it to this city. We owe it to these fans. We owe it to the ownership. We owe it everybody. We owe it ourselves, honestly. You wouldn’t put your body on the line for dollars. That means nothing. At least for me it doesn‘t. You want something that lasts.” -- S George Iloka on the importance of ending a 23-year drought without a playoff win.

NFL Team Report - Cincinnati Bengals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: WR Dane Sanzenbacher (concussion, placed on injured reserve earlier in week), WR James Wright (knee).

--DOUBTFUL: WR A.J. Green (concussion).

--QUESTIONABLE: TE Jermaine Gresham (back), RB Cedric Peerman (concussion, shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: G Hugh Thornton (shoulder).

--DOUBTFUL: C A.Q. Shipley (ankle).

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Trent Richardson (illness).

--PROBABLE: TE Dwayne Allen (knee), WR Joshua Cribbs (not injury related), LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), G Joe Reitz (ankle), LB Erik Walden (knee), WR Reggie Wayne (groin), LB Bjoern Werner (shoulder)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR A.J. Green (concussion) did not practice this week.

--TE Jermaine Gresham (back) did not practice Wednesday.

--WR James Wright (knee) did not practice Wednesday but was doing side work and appears to be close to returning to action for the first time since Nov. 30.

--RB Cedric Peerman (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

--CB Terence Newman (ill) returned Wednesday after missing all three practices last week as well as Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

--WR Dane Sanzenbacher (concussion) was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

--WR Cobi Hamilton was activated from the practice squad.

GAME PLAN: Regardless of whether A.J. Green is able to play, look for the Bengals to have a conservative game plan on both sides of the ball. There will be a lot of Jeremy Hill on offense, even if the run game is slow to get going. That will limit the chances for Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton to make the catastrophic mistake -- something he’s no stranger to in the postseason. When Dalton does throw, look for a lot of short to intermediate routes in the direction of Giovani Bernard and Jermaine Gresham.

The conservative philosophy will be in effect on defense as well with little to no blitzing. The Colts have a suspect run game with a beat-up offensive line, so the Bengals aren’t going to give Andrew Luck a chance to beat them deep. If the Colts are going to score, Cincinnati is going to try to make Luck throw the ball seven or eight times for it to happen. Luck has 16 interceptions this year, and the Bengals’ 20 picks are tied for the third most in the league. The more times they made Luck throw, the better their chances of coming up with a game-changing play.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts P Pat McAfee, a Pro Bowl selection with a 42.8-yard net that is third best in the league, vs. Bengals PR Adam Jones, who a Pro Bowl snub who is capable of changing the game, or at least flipping field position, every time he touches the ball.

--Bengals LB Emmanuel Lamur, who did not play in the first game in Indianapolis, vs. Colts TE Coby Fleener, who has the potential for a big game if the Cincinnati defense gives too much attention to receivers T.Y. Hilton and Reggie Wayne.

--Bengals DL, which has struggled to mount any type of pass rush this season, vs the Colts OL, a banged-up unit which will be starting its 11th different combination.