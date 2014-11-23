Preview: Bengals at Texans

Last week’s performances by Ryan Mallett and Andy Dalton have given their respective teams reason to think postseason – for at least one week anyway – when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Houston Texans on Sunday. Mallett replaced a struggling Ryan Fitzpatrick and looked anything but a first-time starter in throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns as Houston rolled up a season-high 424 yards in a 23-7 win at upstart Cleveland. Mallett got help from Alfred Blue, who bulldozed his way to 156 yards on a franchise-record 36 carries in his first career start in place of injured Arian Foster. Dalton, coming off an 86-yard, three-interception performance in a 24-3 loss to the Browns, took the wrath of fans on social media all week leading up to the Saints game. He responded with three TDs and posting the highest passer rating of his career (143.9) one week after posting his worst (2.0) in a 27-10 triumph at New Orleans. “You lose, and everyone wants to run you out. And when you win, everybody’s going to like you,” Dalton said. “You know, I‘m not too worried about that. It was a big win for us, so it’s just good to bounce back and get a big win on the road.” Winning in Houston, however has been no easy task, as the Bengals have lost five straight there, including two of Dalton’s three opening-round postseason losses in which he threw four interceptions and no TDs.

TV: 1 p.m. CBS. LINE: Texans –1.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE BENGALS (6-3-1): Cincinnati has a one-half game lead in a very contested AFC North, but the Bengals really need a win here and next week at Tampa Bay to provide some cushion for a closing stretch that includes three division contests – two with Pittsburgh – and a game with Denver. The return last week to All-Pro form by A.J. Green (6 catches for 127 yards and a score) and the emergence of rookie running back Jeremy Hill (389 rushing yards the last three weeks) gives Dalton some extra weapons. The defense entered the Saints game 30th against the run but held New Orleans to 75 yards – the Bengals’ lowest total of the season.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (5-5): Perhaps Mallett, who completed all nine of his first-down throws last week, can help provide a lift to a team that still has two winnable games left with Jacksonville, another one against Tennessee and a Week 15 contest at Indianapolis. “Anytime you can look up in Week 12 and still be in the hunt, that’s big,” Texans rookie coach Bill O‘Brien said this week. “(The players) understand that. Now we have six one-game seasons and Cincinnati will be a big challenge.” The Texans defense has been a paradox; they’ve forced a turnover in 11 straight games and lead the league with 23 takeaways, but they have also given up 23 plays of 30 yards or more – most in the league. Foster, who was leading the AFC in rushing with 822 yards when he injured his groin Nov. 2 against the Eagles, returned to practice Wednesday but is “day-to-day.”EXTRA POINTS

1.With Mallett at the helm, the Texans were 9-of-13 on third downs against the Saints after converting 3-of-17 versus the Browns.

2. Hill joins Paul Robinson (1968) as the only Bengals rookie in franchise history to post two 150-yard rushing games.

3. Blue’s 156 yards last week are the most for a Texans’ rookie since Steve Slaton ran for 156 in 2008.

PREDICTION: Bengals 24, Texans 23