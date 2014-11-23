Defense carries Bengals past Texans

HOUSTON -- The Cincinnati Bengals exorcised their NRG Stadium demons.

Buoyed by a second consecutive strong defensive effort on the road, the Bengals churned out a 22-13 victory over the Texans on Sunday to move beyond two postseason defeats in Houston that reflected Cincinnati’s stagnated progress.

“It’s bittersweet for myself. I’ve lost twice here,” Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga said, referencing postseason setbacks after the 2011 and ‘12 seasons. “It hurts and it sucks coming into this locker room and everyone’s head is down. To get off that field with a ‘W,’ it meant a lot for myself, and I think I speak on behalf of everybody on this team that we’re just excited.”

One week after limiting the Saints to one touchdown in a win at New Orleans, Cincinnati (7-3-1) kept the Texans’ offense out of the end zone.

The Bengals’ defensive might, particularly in the fourth quarter with Cincinnati clinging to a one-possession lead, served as a perfect complement to the two-headed ground attack fashioned by running backs Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill, plus a career day from fourth-year receiver A.J. Green.

Green finished with 12 receptions for 121 yards while serving as the primary threat for quarterback Andy Dalton (24-for-35, 233 yards, one touchdown, one interception). Dalton targeted Green on 16 occasions. Bernard and Hill combined for 35 carries, 132 yards and a touchdown.

“All day long, they got the ball out of their hands extremely quickly,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said of the Bengals’ plan to neutralize his influence. “It doesn’t matter what you do up front when they get the ball out that quick. So give credit to them. They put together a good game.”

The Texans (5-6) amassed just 248 total yards and only 64 on the ground after rushing for 213 yards the previous week in a win at Cleveland. Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett finished 21 of 45 for 189 yards, posting a miserable 49.2 rating totaling 4.2 yards per attempt.

“Holding them to field goals when they got into the scoring zone, those were big plays not giving up touchdowns,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said

A pair of interceptions, one from each quarterback, swung momentum in contrasting directions in the third quarter.

On the first play from scrimmage out of the intermission, Mallett had his errant toss toward receiver Keshawn Martin picked off by Maualuga. Cincinnati needed just six plays to capitalize on the short field, with Hill darting in from the 2-yard line for a touchdown that capped the 22-yard drive and extended the lead to 16-3 with 11:48 left in the third quarter.

Just over four minutes later, Dalton returned the favor, staring down Green on third down and delivering a ball that Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph snagged and returned 60 yards for a touchdown. Joseph effectively wove his way through potential tacklers and received a key downfield block from safety D.J. Swearinger, whose pressure on Dalton helped force the hurried throw that yielded the interception.

The Texans mustered next to nothing following the Joseph return. Whether by ground or through the air, Houston proved inept.

“Not good enough,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “Didn’t play good enough, really in all three phases.”

NOTES: With his first catch of the game, Texans WR Andre Johnson moved into 10th place on the NFL all-time list with 983 career receptions. Johnson, who entered play tied with Randy Moss, managed just three catches for 36 yards against Cincinnati. ... Bengals RT Andre Smith departed with a left arm injury midway through the first quarter and did not return. Smith was inactive each of the previous two games due to an ankle injury. ... Texans CB Johnathan Joseph recorded his first interception of the season against his former team and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Joseph spent five seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Texans in 2011. ... Bengals WR A.J. Green recorded a career-high 12 receptions for 121 yards. Green entered play with just 29 receptions this season after having missed three-plus games due to injury.