Preview: Broncos at Bears

Future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be out of the lineup for the first time since missing the entire 2011 season when the Denver Broncos visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. With Manning dealing with a torn plantar fascia, Brock Osweiler will make his first career start as the Broncos attempt to put an end to a two-game losing streak.

Even with Manning reduced to a spectator, there will be no lack of motivation on the opposing sideline. Bears coach John Fox was fired by Denver following last season despite guiding the team to four consecutive division titles and a Super Bowl appearance. “When you’ve been doing this for 26 years, you kind of run into a lot of people you know,” Fox said. “When you’re with your eighth team, you end up playing your ex-team a bunch.” Chicago has clawed back into postseason contention with back-to-back wins against San Diego and St. Louis - each coming on the road.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bears -1. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (7-2): Denver coach Gary Kubiak second-guessed himself after last week’s 29-13 loss to Kansas City, letting a banged-up Manning play and finish 5-for-20 for 35 yards and four interceptions before Osweiler came on to throw a late scoring pass. Neither Ronnie Hillman nor C.J. Anderson has been able to provide a semblance of a consistent ground game, but Osweiler won’t be lacking for weapons with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver. The Broncos own the league’s top-ranked defense, but they have surrendered 56 points in the last two games.

ABOUT THE BEARS (4-5): After having five consecutive games decided by three points or fewer, Chicago breezed to a 37-13 victory at St. Louis as ex-Bronco Jay Cutler threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Matt Forte (knee), has missed the last two games and was limited at practice Wednesday, but rookie Jeremy Langford has accounted for 324 total yards and three touchdowns in his place. Wideout Alshon Jeffery is dealing with a groin injury and was limited to three catches last week while the defense has held four of the last six opponents to 20 points or fewer.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Broncos DE DeMarcus Ware (back) could miss his second straight game.

2. Bears TE Zach Miller has three touchdown catches in the past two games.

3. Denver has not lost three in a row since 2012.

PREDICTION: Broncos 23, Bears 20