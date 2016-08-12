Champion Broncos shut out Bears

Quarterback Mark Sanchez, trying to revive his career as Peyton Manning's successor with the Super Bowl champion Broncos, threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas to start Denver toward a 22-0 victory over the Bears in an exhibition opener Thursday night in Chicago.

Sanchez, who reached back-to-back AFC Championship Games for the New York Jets in his first two NFL seasons but started only 10 games total the past three years, completed seven of eight passes for 91 yards on the game's opening drive.

He finished 10-for-13 for 99 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Sanchez's quarterback competitor, Trevor Siemian, completed seven of 12 passes for 88 yards.

The Broncos scored another touchdown in the second quarter when Bennie Fowler blocked a Chicago punt and Zaire Anderson recovered in the end zone. Brandon McManus kicked a pair of second-quarter field goals.

Denver's defense, playing without four regulars (Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr.), nonetheless dominated the Bears' first-string offense while Jay Cutler, the starting quarterback, was in the game in the first quarter.

Cutler was able to complete three of four passes but for only 18 yards. He sacked twice and managed to lead the Bears to just one first down on three possessions.

His backups fared no better. Brian Hoyer was sacked three times in the second quarter, and David Fales was sacked twice in the third quarter, once for a safety. The Bears' offense never advanced beyond Denver's 44-yard line and finished with just eight first downs and 130 net yards.