Bengals best Broncos, clinch playoff spot

CINCINNATI -- This time, the Cincinnati Bengals were ready for prime time.

Rookie running back Jeremy Hill rushed for 147 yards, and the Bengals picked off Peyton Manning four times in a 37-28 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati (10-4-1) clinched a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season, and the Bengals can win the AFC North by defeating the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

The Bengals, who rushed for 207 yards Monday, could earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win and a Broncos loss on Sunday.

“The guys hear the message, they took it to heart, that (the playoffs) is expected,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “We want more than that. Just need to keep climbing the mountain.”

Bengals receiver A.J. Green played sparingly Monday night after sustaining a bruised right forearm in the first quarter.

“We lost our best player and still beat a great football team,” Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “This was the start of the playoffs for us. There’s a new attitude, a new resiliency to this team.”

Manning passed for 311 yards and two touchdowns for Denver, which can still clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye with a win over the Oakland Raiders at home Sunday.

Related Coverage Preview: Broncos at Bengals

“I told the guys a long time ago that it really doesn’t matter where you start, but where you finish,” Broncos coach John Fox said. “We had a setback tonight that we’ll learn from. We’ll go home and get ready for the Raiders.”

Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas finished with seven catches for 115 yards.

Denver (11-4) had the ball trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, but Manning’s pass was intercepted by cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 2:41 left.

It was Kirkpatrick’s second interception of the night.

”I shouldn’t have thrown it,“ Manning said. ”It’s a throw I shouldn’t have made in that situation.

“You’re not going to beat many good football teams with four interceptions. I made some bad throws.”

Cincinnati regained the lead when a 49-yard punt return by Brandon Tate set up Mike Nugent’s 23-yard field goal, making the score 30-28 with seven minutes left.

Denver overcame a 13-point halftime deficit with 21 third-quarter points, and the Broncos led 28-27 heading to the fourth quarter.

A 77-yard kickoff return by Omar Bolden set up running back C.J. Anderson’s 1-yard TD run.

The Bengals responded with an 80-yard kick return by Adam Jones leading to quarterback Andy Dalton’s 22-yard TD pass to running back Giovani Bernard, putting Cincinnati ahead 27-14.

“Those returns were huge plays that flipped field position,” Lewis said.

Manning passed for 88 yards in the first half, but he erupted for 168 yards in the third, including two touchdown passes to receiver Emmanuel Sanders, putting Denver ahead 28-27.

Dalton’s only mistake in the first half was a high throw to Green that was picked off by cornerback Aqib Talib, and the reigning AFC defensive player of the week returned it 33 yards for a touchdown putting Denver ahead 7-0.

Cincinnati tied the score 7-7 on their first play from scrimmage following Talib’s interception when Hill sprinted 85 yards for a touchdown.

“That was a huge play,” Lewis said. “We just kept answering the bell.”

The Broncos’ offense, meanwhile, wasn’t much of a factor in the first half, producing just six first downs.

Manning’s 12th interception this season came when cornerback Reggie Nelson muscled the ball away from receiver Julius Thomas at Denver’s 22-yard line. Nelson’s third pick of the season set up Dalton’s 2-yard pass to tight end Jermaine Gresham, making the score 17-7.

Nugent’s second field goal, a 49-yarder, put Cincinnati ahead 20-7 just before halftime.

“People kept saying we couldn’t win in prime time, so it was big for us to get this win,” Dalton said. “This win meant more because it got us in the playoffs.”

NOTES: RB Jeremy Hill became the first Bengals rookie to rush for 1,000 yards since Corey Dillon in 1997. ... Bengals LB Emmanuel Lamur was inactive due to a hamstring injury sustained in last week’s win at Cleveland. Rookie Marquis Flowers started for Lamur. ... Broncos RB Lonnie Hillman missed his sixth consecutive game due to a foot sprain. ... Before Monday’s loss, Broncos QB Peyton Manning was 8-0 in his career against the Bengals, with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Denver WR Demaryius Thomas joined Marvin Harrison (four) and Jerry Rice (three) as the only NFL players with three consecutive seasons totaling at least 1,400 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Manning hadn’t thrown four interceptions in a game since 2010.