Preview: Broncos at Browns

The Denver Broncos attempt to remain perfect and continue their dominance in the series when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Denver hopes to at least keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-0) in the AFC as it seeks its 11th consecutive victory over Cleveland.

Despite Peyton Manning’s difficulties (seven interceptions to six touchdowns, 20th-ranked completion percentage at 63.5), the Broncos have yet to lose thanks to a defense that leads the league in sacks (22), turnovers (14) and fewest yards allowed per game (278). Denver’s explosive pass rush may be less potent, however, as DeMarcus Ware is doubtful with a strained back. The Browns are looking for a repeat performance from Josh McCown, who threw for a club-record 457 yards in last week’s 33-30 overtime triumph over Baltimore. The 36-year-old could wind up being a sitting duck for the Broncos’ defense, however, as he is nursing a left ankle injury he suffered in overtime versus the Ravens.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -4. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (5-0): Manning, who has guided his teams to an NFL-record seven 5-0 starts, needs two victories to tie Brett Favre (186) for most by a starting quarterback in league history. Gary Kubiak joined Red Miller (1977) and Josh McDaniels (2009) as the only first-year coaches in club history to win their first five games. Denver has advanced to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons in which it got off to a 5-0 start.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (2-3): McCown’s performance last week earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, as he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 450 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, a rushing score and no interceptions in a game. He also is the first in franchise history to record three straight 300-yard passing efforts. Kicker Travis Coons was nominated for the Special Teams Player of the Week award after going 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and converting an extra point.

1. Manning has thrown an interception in each of his first five games for the first time since doing so in six straight to start the 1999 season.

2. The Broncos have not visited Cleveland since posting a 34-30 victory on Nov. 6, 2008.

3. Denver ranks 31st in the league in rushing with an average of 3.31 yards per carry.

PREDICTION: Broncos 34, Browns 13