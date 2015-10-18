Defense bails out unbeaten Broncos

CLEVELAND - The top-ranked defense in the NFL was at its best when it had to be on Sunday to keep the Denver Broncos undefeated with a hard-earned 26-23 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Brandon McManus booted a 35-yard field goal with 4:56 remaining in overtime after the Broncos defense sacked quarterback Josh McCown twice on the Browns only possession of overtime. McManus also kicked a game-winner for the Broncos in a 23-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

“It’s extremely disappointing to be on the brink of a heck of a win and not be able to finish it,” Browns coach Mike Pettine said. “It’s a tough deal.”

The lead changed hands twice in the fourth quarter before a 26-yard field goal by Browns kicker Travis Coons with 1:30 to play tied the score, 23-23.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders midway through the fourth quarter one play after the Browns took the lead for the first time after being down 10-0 at halftime.

The Browns scored three touchdowns in the second half and took a 20-16 lead with 8:07 to play on a 35-yard interception return by linebacker Karlos Dansby. Dansby thought his pick would be enough to hold off the Broncos the rest of the day.

”It was definitely in our hands at that moment,” Dansby said. ”“We just didn’t capitalize.”

The interception was the second of the game thrown by Manning, but just when it seemed all the momentum was with the Browns, the Broncos’ 39-year-old quarterback hooked up with Sanders to temporarily regain the lead for Denver at 23-20. It was the first touchdown by the offense in 26 possessions.

“We’re not playing as well as we’d like, but we’re playing well enough,” Manning said. “We’re doing some things right at critical times when we have to whether it’s the last drive of the game or overtime.”

A 29-yard field goal by McManus accounted for the only scoring of the first quarter. He finished the day with four field goals in five attempts and knew the game would come down to him in overtime.

“During warm-ups the balls were moving from one upright to the other,” McManus said. “That’s how windy it was. (The game-winner) didn’t even move a yard. I‘m excited I was able to overcome that miss and win this game.”

The Browns started a drive on their own 19 late in the first quarter and advanced to the Denver 38 to start the second period. Running back Isaiah Crowell lost two yards on a run to the right. On second down, quarterback Josh McCown looked to his right for wide receiver Travis Benjamin, but Denver cornerback Aqib Talib jumped the route and sprinted 63 yards to the end zone with the Broncos’ eighth interception of the season.

The Browns cut their 10-0 halftime deficit to a field goal with a touchdown on their first possession of the third quarter when McCown threw a 12-yard fade to tight end Gary Barnidge in the back right corner of the end zone.

Twice in the third quarter after cutting the lead to 10-7 the Browns got the ball back with good field position but each time the Broncos refused to yield. One Cleveland possession beginning at the Browns 35 ended in a three-and-out and one that started at the Browns 48 ended with a strip sack by Broncos linebacker Shaq Barrett. Barrett recovered the fumble to set up a 25-yard field goal by McManus.

McManus kicked his third field goal of the game for a 16-7 lead and then the Browns cut it to 16-14 on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Barnidge with 9:20 left.

NOTES: Broncos sack leader (4.5) DeMarcus Ware was inactive with a back injury. Shaq Barrett replaced him at weak-side linebacker. ... Broncos SS T.J. Ward played for the Browns from 2010-13. ... Browns WR Dwayne Bowe was a healthy inactive. Six games into the season he hasn’t caught a pass. ... Browns ILB Craig Robertson (ankle) was inactive for the third straight game.