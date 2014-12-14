Preview: Broncos at Chargers

The Denver Broncos attempt to clinch their fourth consecutive division crown when it visits the AFC West-rival San Diego Chargers on Sunday. Denver can claim the West title with a fourth straight victory - or a tie - as it leads second-place San Diego by two games with three remaining. The Broncos improved to 7-0 at home last Sunday as they withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Buffalo to post a 24-17 triumph.

San Diego was unable to keep pace as it dropped a 23-14 decision to visiting New England on Sunday night. The Chargers were limited to 216 yards of total offense and were shut out in the second half as their three-game winning streak came to an end. Denver looks to complete a sweep of the season series after Peyton Manning and Emmanuel Sanders hooked up for three touchdowns in a 35-21 home victory in Week 8.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -4. O/U: 50.5.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (10-3): Manning failed to throw for a score against Buffalo, ending his NFL-record streak of 51 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. The future Hall of Famer figures to extend another record streak in San Diego as he needs 90 yards to register his 14th straight season of 4,000 passing yards. Denver also can clinch a first-round bye with help from others and can secure a playoff spot without the luxury of a victory. A win on Sunday would be the 12th consecutive divisional road triumph for Denver, which would tie San Francisco (1987-90) for the longest such streak since the 1970 merger.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (8-5): Antonio Gates hopes to climb another rung on the ladder before the season ends as he is three touchdown catches away from tying Don Hutson (99) for ninth place on the all-time list. With four, he will pull even with Tim Brown and Steve Largent (100) for seventh. Gates needs just one scoring reception to join Rob Gronkowski as the only tight ends in NFL history with four seasons of at least 10 TD catches in their careers. Punter Mike Scifres suffered a broken clavicle in the loss to the Patriots and will be replaced Sunday by Mat McBriar, a former Pro Bowler who was signed by San Diego on Tuesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Broncos (405.6) are one of four teams averaging more than 400 yards per game.

2. Philip Rivers is three away from joining Dan Fouts (254) as the only QBs in Chargers history with 250 touchdown passes.

3. Denver is one of two clubs to have two players with at least 10 sacks (LBs Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware).

PREDICTION: Broncos 37, Chargers 17