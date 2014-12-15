Manning overcomes flu to lead Broncos past Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning didn’t feel so hot before Sunday’s game with the San Diego Chargers.

Afterward, the Chargers felt lousy.

Manning ignored flu-like symptoms to lift the Broncos past San Diego, 22-10, as Denver clinched its fourth straight AFC West title.

That’s one championship for every IV Manning had leading up to the game.

“I had a rough (Saturday) night,” said Manning, who was 14 of 20 for 233 yards. “I‘m not going to lie.”

But with Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas making six catches for 123 yards, including grabbing Manning’s lone touchdown pass, Denver easily completed its season sweep of the Chargers in winning its fourth consecutive game.

The Chargers’ December fade continues as they lost their second straight. San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers completed 24 of 41 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

San Diego’s hopes of making the playoffs in consecutive years took a blow. San Diego (8-6) entered the game in position for AFC’s No. 6 seed and final playoff berth.

But just like the previous week against the New England Patriots, they were no match for the AFC’s top-shelf squads.

“That is a good football team,” Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. “You can’t give them that many opportunities.”

San Diego pulled within 16-10 with 10 minutes remaining on tight end Antonio Gates’ 5-yard touchdown catch on a Rivers pass. Gates joined the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski as the only tight ends in NFL history to have 10 touchdown receptions in four seasons.

But it would be the Chargers’ lone offensive touchdown.

“We need to do our job better,” Rivers said. “Two touchdowns in eight quarters? You’re not going to win too many.”

Manning, who also missed a series with a right thigh injury, started a new touchdown streak when he hit Thomas on a 28-yard scoring strike for a 16-3 lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Manning had his 51-game string of games with a touchdown pass broken last week in a win over the Buffalo Bills.

Manning was hurt in the second quarter when scrambling on a pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Brock Osweiler, Manning’s backup, ran the offense for the team’s last first-half possession.

Broncos coach John Fox said he wasn’t positive Manning would continue

“We were unsure at halftime to be honest with you, until Peyton made the cavalry entrance there at the start of the third quarter,” Fox said.

Before Manning found Thomas for a touchdown, San Diego placekicker Nick Novak missed on a 37-yard field-goal attempt that bounced off the left upright. In the first half, Novak had a 46-yard field-goal try blocked by defensive end Derek Wolfe.

The Chargers, who were blanked in the final half of their last game, finally got on the scoreboard late the first half Sunday after Denver took a 9-0 lead with three field goals.

San Diego’s Eddie Royal returned a punt 58 yards, and the Chargers cashed in the opportunity a 30-yard Novak field goal, pulling within 9-3 at halftime.

It looked as if the Broncos would score the game’s first touchdown in the closing minutes of the first half.

Denver running back C.J. Anderson went in from the 1-yard line for the touchdown, but the call was reversed upon review. For the third time in the red zone, the Broncos managed but only a field goal for a 9-0 advantage.

But it didn’t matter. With the Chargers’ offense in a malaise, the Broncos, the defending AFC champions, were on their way to yet another AFC West title.

“Obviously it’s a big accomplishment,” Fox said. “But we still have more season left.”

NOTES: Chargers RB Ryan Mathews didn’t play due to an ankle injury. ... San Diego TE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion) remained out. ... Chargers P Mike Scifres (shoulder) has an outside chance of returning this season. ... The Broncos placed RB Montee Ball (groin) and S Quinton Carter (knee) on injured reserve. ... Denver LB Danny Trevathan was activated to the roster from reserve/injured, designated for return.