Preview: Broncos at Chiefs

The first round went to the Denver Broncos, but the Kansas City Chiefs can regain control of the AFC West by defending their home turf in the rematch Sunday. The Broncos have won three straight and seven of the past 10 meetings, including a 27-17 win two weeks ago in Denver that gave them the leg up in the race for the division title and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Denver can effectively take a two-game lead with a series sweep, while the Chiefs need to avoid their third straight loss to buoy their hopes.

Both teams missed chances to take the division lead last week, as Kansas City gave up a late touchdown in a 41-38 home loss to San Diego and Denver squandered a 24-0 halftime lead in an overtime loss at New England. While much of the focus will be on the Chiefs’ ability to stop Peyton Manning and the Broncos’ top-ranked offense, the matchup also features the top two rushers in the AFC in Kansas City’s Jamaal Charles and Denver’s Knowshon Moreno, though Moreno is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. The Chiefs are 5-1 at home this year, but Denver has won in three of its last four trips to Arrowhead Stadium.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Denver -4.5. O/U: 48.5.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (9-2): Denver’s offense continues to set a near-record pace, as the team’s 429 points are the second-most in history through 11 games and Manning’s 3,722 passing yards are the most ever at this point in the season. The defense had put together an impressive string of games before the second half last week when Tom Brady picked apart a banged-up secondary with cornerbacks Champ Bailey (foot), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (shoulder) and safety Duke Ihenacho (head) injured. The Broncos are 9-0 against AFC West foes since signing Manning last season, and Manning is 10-1 all-time against Kansas City.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (9-2): Kansas City did a credible job of slowing down Denver’s explosive offense in the first meeting, but the Chiefs’ defense got dinged against the Chargers. Linebackers Tamba Hali (ankle) and Justin Houston (elbow) both left in the first half last week and neither is likely to play - a significant blow as the two have combined for 20 sacks - although Hali is quoted as saying he’s ready but does not have medical clearance. Without their two best pass rushers, the Chiefs might need to duplicate last week’s big offensive output to keep pace.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Manning needs 278 passing yards to become the first player in NFL history with 13 seasons of 4,000 yards or more.

2. Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs one victory to become the 21st coach in NFL history to win 150 games, including the postseason.

3. Denver TE Julius Thomas has 10 TD receptions and needs one to surpass Shannon Sharpe for the most in a season by a Broncos tight end.

PREDICTION: Broncos 26, Chiefs 23